Gorka Marquez shared some very exciting news with his followers on Thursday – he's returning to Strictly Come Dancing for the fifth time! The professional dancer announced the news on Instagram alongside a heartmelting photo of himself and his eight-month-old daughter, Mia. Beneath the sweet snap, Gorka wrote: "I'm back on Strictly for my fifth series. I think Mia is even more excited than me!" Both Gorka and Mia could be seen smiling from ear to ear.

Needless to say, the Spanish dancer's fans were over the moon to hear that he'd be returning to the Strictly dance floor. Beneath the doting dad's announcement, one wrote: "Great news – missed you last series," with another adding: "Best news!"

Gorka shared the news on Instagram

The 29-year-old often posts adorable photos and videos of the daughter he shares with Gemma Atkinson, and earlier in March even uploaded a video of baby Mia speaking! In the video, shared on Instagram, Mia can be heard sweetly copying Gorka as he says 'Papa'. The proud dad added the caption: "And just like that you're 8 months old. You went from being the size of my forearm to now, starting to say papa. I love you princesa @glouiseatkinson."

Mum Gemma was quick to leave a hilarious comment beneath the video, writing: "Maybe when she's like, I dunno age 5, she might start to say mama. I love you." Gemma, 35, has previously joked that she was devastated when Mia started speaking, explaining: "I carried her. Had a kidney infection with her around seven months. I was taken to A&E. I had an achy back, swollen feet, quite a traumatic birth followed by a haemorrhage – and this morning, the first thing she starts saying… Dada! Dada dada. Now I know dada is easier than mamma but come on Mia! Crikey!"

