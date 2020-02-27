Gorka Marquez has shared some incredible footage of his rehearsals with fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer, who he is currently preparing for the Fire Dance tour with. In the video, shared on Instagram, Gorka can be seen flipping Karen around his body, and the clip is certainly impressive. The doting dad added the hilarious caption: "Flip it like a pancake."

Gorka and Karen announced in Septemeber that they would be embarking on the Fire Dance tour together, and are currently in week two of rehearsals. At the time, both dancers shared a promotional video of themselves performing together against a backdrop of flames, so it's safe to say that the tour is going to be explosive.

The show is also tipped to have a Spanish theme – Gorka is from Bilbao, while Karen hails from Venezuela – with Gorka dressed in a matador-inspired costume for a large part of the clip shared in 2019.

Of her partnership with Gorka, Karen told The Mirror: "He's very calm and easy-going. He's made me calmer. Our roots are very Latino and fiery. We're good friends." Their tour will kick off March.

In the same interview, Karen opened up about her fears of not being included in next year's Strictly series, saying: "It's nerve-wracking. It all depends on which celebrities they've signed up and whether you fit in."

In 2019, Gorka was left out of the main lineup, but has said that he hopes he will be given a celebrity partner in 2020, telling Manchester Evening News: "It's a great team at Strictly and my little one will be able to see me dance. Every couple was amazing and if it was to happen, last year was the best year, because I got to spend time with Gemma and Mia."

