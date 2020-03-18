Kym Marsh no longer replacing Matt Baker on The One Show - find out why Matt Baker is leaving the long-running programme at the end of March

Kym Marsh was set to present an episode of The One Show later this week alongside Alex Jones but has been forced to pull out due to fears that she might have the new coronavirus, COVID-19. A BBC spokesperson told HELLO!: "We were looking forward to having Kym guest present alongside Alex this Friday but sadly she is displaying flu-like symptoms and in line with all official advice is self-isolating with her family." The former Coronation Street actress would have been filling in for Matt Baker, who is currently self-isolating for two weeks, due to one of his family members having a cough.

Loading the player...

WATCH: One Show host Matt Baker holds back tears in exit speech

Alex presented the show on her own on Tuesday and started by explaining her co-host's absence. She said: "As you can see… look. The sofa is empty. No Matt Baker. Like so many of you, he is working from home today." Her colleague did join the show later, however, speaking to Alex via video link. Matt shares two young children, Molly and Luke, with his wife Nicola Mooney, and the family live on a farm in Hertfordshire.

MORE: The One Show host Matt Baker shares first look at his living room

Matt has presented the show alongside Alex Jones since 2011

The former Blue Peter star announced that he was leaving the show back in March, after nine years on the iconic green sofa. Appearing alongside Angellica Bell, who is also a regular on the programme, Matt said: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

READ: The One Show star Matt Baker self-isolates due to coronavirus symptoms in family

There has been a lot of speculation about his replacement, but despite media reports that Pop Stars singer Kym would be taking over from Matt on a long-term basis, that appears not to be the case.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.