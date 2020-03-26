Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery's new TV show Defending Jacob looks brilliant - watch trailer

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is due to star in Apple TV's latest show Defending Jacob - and if the trailer is anything to go by, we think viewers will be obsessed! In the upcoming show, Michelle stars alongside Captain America himself, Chris Evans, as parents to a teenage boy who is accused of murdering a classmate.

WATCH: Michelle Dockery and Chris Evans star in Defending Jacob trailer

The TV show, based on a bestselling novel, follows Andy and Laurie as they begin to doubt their son's innocence - and the new trailer gives a sneak peek into what to expect. Fans have already spoken about how much they are looking forward to the series, with one commenting on the trailer: "Looks like Chris Evans is in line for an Emmy nomination. This looks really good." Another added: "Really liked the book hopefully this is just as good."

Are you looking forward to the new series?

The series, which is due to be released on 24 April, will mark the beginning of a very busy time for Michelle, particularly if Downton Abbey returns for a sequel! Speaking about deciding to do the 2019 film version of the popular TV show, she previously told the Independent: "It feels like a long time coming. [The film] was rumoured for so long, then there was the question of, ‘Are we going to do this?’ Hugh Bonneville described it as though we were all holding hands on the edge of a cliff working out whether to jump. It felt that way, as though if we weren’t all going to do it, it wouldn’t work. And the timing was perfect, I thought, to get back together. It gave the audience enough time to miss it."

Julian Fellowes has recently promised to return to the hugely popular period drama after completing another new show, The Gilded Age. When asked about the sequel at a Q&A, he joked: "Give us a break, guv. Not until I’ve finished the scripts for The Gilded Age."