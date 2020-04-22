Kirstie Allsopp reveals unusual fear while making TV show during lockdown Her new show Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry on was filmed from home

She's gracing our screens every weekday to give us plenty of arts and crafts inspiration in her brand new show Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On. But it seems that making the programme hasn't all been smooth sailing for Kirstie Allsopp. The interiors expert has been filming from her home in Devon due to the lockdown restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, and the presenter recently opened up about the "strange" and "scary" experience of filming remotely.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kirstie Allsopp talks to HELLO! about her weight loss

Taking to social media on Tuesday to thank her followers for messages of support, the Location, Location, Location star explained the practical ways that remote filming has been a challenge. "We made it so fast and in such a different way from normal that I haven't seen it yet, which is a bit scary." She added: "Hope you like it's on every week day at 5pm on Channel 4 for a couple of weeks."

MORE: All you need to know about Kirstie Allsopp's family – and she even has a famous cousin!

Kirstie has been filming her new crafting show from home

The mum-of-two then continued in a second tweet: "Thank you so much for the kind tweets about Keep Crafting & Carry on, we loved making it & perhaps in a strange way all the protocols have led to more real and gentle TV." And it seems her followers are loving the show, with many replying to her message praising the TV star.

READ: Kirstie Allsopp has the perfect response to Twitter troll - and her fans are loving it

One person wrote: "It was a great way to unwind after work, yes I'm still working! Love the idea of the sew along cushion cover and the struggle you had with the scissors... it was great to see a natural, unscripted programme." While a second person added: "I love it! Thank you so much, it's a tonic I need right now." Kirstie's show will air every day this week at 5pm on Channel 4 with ideas for crafts and projects to help keep the whole family entertained during lockdown, from redesigning cushions to a homemade body scrub.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.