Quiz on ITV was hugely popular with viewers thanks to its real-life and extraordinary plot, but it was also lauded for its casting. Hollywood star Michael Sheen took on the role of Who Wants to be a Millionaire presenter Chris Tarrant in the three-part-drama, and it seems the Welsh actor put on such a convincing performance, even Chris' grandson was duped!

WATCH: Adorable moment Chris Tarrant's grandson mistakes Michael Sheen for presenter while watching Quiz

Chris's daughter, Heart FM radio presenter Fia Tarrant, took to Twitter to share an adorable video of her son watching the drama as they giggled away at the TV. Fia can be heard over the video asking her son: "Who's that?" to which the little responded sweetly, "Grandpa." After his mum told him it was in fact not his grandpa, the little one responded: "It is!" before bursting into laughter.

Michael Sheen played Chris in ITV's Quiz

The cute clip went down a treat on social media, and Michael himself even enjoyed it. The actor retweeted the video and commented: "Best review I've ever had. #Quiz". Many of Fia's followers also replied to the video sharing their joy. One person commented: "The biggest accolade! Even Harris can't tell the difference," while another added: "His little giggles are the SWEETEST! How cute!"

Chris himself recently spoke out about his thoughts on the show

Quiz on ITV saw Michael star alongside other acting heavyweights Matthew MacFayden and Sian Clifford playing Major Charles and Diana Ingram. The drama told the story of the former Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestants who were accused of cheating as part of the now infamous 'coughing scandal' after bagging the million pound jackpot back in 2001.

Speaking on Radio X recently, Chris said: "It was very well made wasn't it? It was actually very well done but it is a drama, it's not factual. So most of those conversations were made up because that's what playwrights do. I mean the bottom line is he's a rotter and a cad and a bandit and he was guilty. No question in my mind at all that he was guilty!"

