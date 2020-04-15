Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to defend himself after he shouted at care minister Helen Whately MP on Good Morning Britain. He and his co-presenter Susanna Reid had been speaking to Helen about serious topics surrounding the coronavirus pandemic when the guest appeared to laugh during their chat, causing the TV presenter to express his outrage at her reaction. Watch the video here...

WATCH: Piers Morgan shouts at GMB guest

Piers later tweeted: "Apparently some people found my interview with Care minister @Helen_Whately today 'uncomfortable'. For perspective, it probably wasn't quite as 'uncomfortable' as what our under-protected NHS & carer frontline heroes are going through." Helen defended herself, claiming that she laughed after she was unable to read what Piers was showing her on the screen, and the interview had a mixed reaction from viewers. One person tweeted: "Well done Piers. If only more of the media were prepared to hold these incompetent 'people' to account." However, another added: "Show just a little bit more respect for the humans that you interview... they are people remember, and soon you won’t get to wield your following as there will be nobody coming on your show!"