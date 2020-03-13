Claudia Winkleman just stepped out in the most incredible leopard print blazer She made a rare appearance to support Tess Daly

Aside from her smash-hit TV shows, Claudia Winkleman doesn't regularly make public appearances - often commenting on how much she loves an early night - but she made an exception for her close friend and fellow Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly on Thursday evening! The star was pictured attending Tess' new homeware launch alongside other stars including Katie Piper, Kimberley Walsh and Tess' husband Vernon Kay. Of course, she looked incredible for the party - wearing a statement leopard print blazer, black jeans and boots.

Tess and Claudia chatted happily at the event

Claudia is keeping us guessing with her outfit details, but we reckon her stand-out jacket could be a Zara bargain - costing just £9.99 in the sale! It has sadly since sold out, but those roll-up sleeves look very familiar. Tess, of course, looked gorgeous in a nude one-shoulder dress too. The pair had plenty of love to share for each other, with Tess writing on her Instagram Story: "My favourite gal… @claudiawinkle," and Claudia adding: "My girl @tessdaly - her beautiful bed linen range is available at @nextofficial @clarke_clarke_interiors."

The Strictly star appears to have returned to her dark, glossy hair colour too - having embraced a blonde ombré look in recent years. At the time, she told HELLO!: "The blonde bits for me - being 46 and having never coloured my hair - has been so dramatic. I'm really into it. I was really worried that the condition of my hair would go or go a bit drier or just a bit weird. But it feels the same, so I'm happy."

Could Claudia's blazer be from Zara?

One thing about Claudia's trademark hairstyle will never change, though - her shaggy fringe. "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years," she joked. "I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea. But no, I can't imagine ever getting rid of it."

