Fans of the popular ITV drama Quiz will be delighted to hear that the show's creator is already planning a sequel! Writer James Graham admitted that he wants to look at the life of Charles and Diana Ingram after their 2003 fraud conviction. The Ingrams were convicted of trying to bag the million-pound jackpot on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? back in 2001 by coughing to indicate correct answers on the popular quiz show. Now, thanks to the recent series, the couple have launched an appeal to have their conviction overturned – which is all the material James needs to bring viewers another instalment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: ITV's Quiz trailer

READ: Fans delighted after finding out this bizarre scene in Quiz actually happened

"It may go back to court, in which case episode four will be coming to you soon," James told The Sun. "It would be a '20 years later' story, looking at what's happened to that family in the intervening period." He added: "As someone who has been fixated on this story since he was 18 years old, I’ll be keen to see how their story unfolds. And I can’t pretend that I wouldn’t pick up the phone to ITV and go, 'Do you think there’s something in this?'"

Charles and Diana Ingram were convicted of fraud

Earlier this week, Chris Tarrant – who hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? when Charles was on the show – revealed on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X what he really thinks of the so-called cheating Major. In summary, it certainly isn't glowing! He said: "It was very well made wasn’t it? It was actually very well done but it is a drama, it’s not factual. So most of those conversations were made up because that’s what playwrights do. I mean the bottom line is he’s a rotter and a cad and a bandit and he was guilty. No question in my mind at all that he was guilty!"

MORE: Quiz fans convinced of Charles and Diana Ingram's innocence thanks to this one detail

Chris Tarrant hosted the show when Charles Ingram won

The 73-year-old also gave his opinion on the Ingrams' upcoming appeal, adding: "I mean it’s nearly 20 years since it happened, I can’t see how they’re suddenly going to launch an appeal, half the people involved are probably dead... The other thing, which they didn’t touch on at all – before Millionaire and all that, before he came on, he’d already been done, arrested and convicted for an insurance scam. Something like £30,000 out of Direct Line or something. And he was found guilty on that too. I mean, this is not the behaviour of a serving British Army Major! He was definitely not straight down the line at all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.