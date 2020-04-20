Fred Sirieux's family: all you need to know about his fiancée and kids Andrea and Lucien Fred Sirieux will be entertaining us on Horizon on BBC Two on Monday night

Fred Sirieix is about to teach us all about becoming healthier in his new show on Horizon, which will air on BBC Two on Monday night. The TV personality is best known for bringing a romantic atmosphere to the show First Dates - but how loved up is Fred in real life? Find out more about his romances and family here...

What is Fred Sirieix's dating history?

Fred is currently in a relationship - but has only used her nickname 'Fruitcake' on social media. The pair, who are engaged, have been having plenty of fun while in lockdown together, and have been posting videos of their workout routine, along with a series of Fred reading books in bed. In their latest video, 'Fruitcake' has Fred in fits of laughter after shouting at him to take the bin out.

Fred is engaged to his partner

Fred announced their engagement back in March 2020, tweeting: "#fruitcake said yes," accompanied by love heart and engagement ring emojis. Adorable!

Does Fred Sirieix have any children?

While Fred has never been married before, the Frenchman was previously in a 12-year relationship with a woman named Alex, and it is thought that she is the mother to his two children, 15-year-old Andrea and Lucien, ten. Speaking to Closer, he previously spoke about his two youngsters, explaining: "Happiness is my kids telling me they love me each day."



His daughter Andrea is a diving athlete, and he regularly shares snaps and videos from her competitions. In one video, she is being interviewed following winning her first British title, and Fred captioned it: "A week ago #mybaby won her first #British title and gave this off the cuff interview straight after her last dive #champion #10m #platform #diving #teamGB #goAndrea @teamgb @britishswimming."

