5 shows to watch if you love Grantchester These shows definitely need to be on your list if you're loving the PBS drama

Grantchester is currently airing its seventh series on PBS so the Stateside fans can finally get their fix of the latest season!

The episodes aired in the UK earlier this year, but viewers in the US are now enjoying seeing what Geordie Keating and Will Davenport are getting up to in the beautiful Cambridge town.

But if you're on the hunt for another series to keep you going in between the episodes, then we think you'll love these shows just as much...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife star appears in the latest series of Grantchester

Sanditon

Sanditon is a period drama adapted from an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. It's already got a huge fanbase, but if you're yet to watch series one (and the newly released series two) then make sure you check it out. Series one is available on ITV, with season two available on BritBox. The charming cast and story will have you transfixed!

Are you a fan of Sanditon?

Doc Martin

Part of the charm of Grantchester is the location, which is as much a part of the story as any of the characters or the plot. The same applies to Doc Martin, which is based in the fictional seaside town of Port Wenn in Cornwall.

There's a vague similarity with Geordie and Doc, too, in that both arrive on the scene somewhat unimpressed and a little stand-offish, but both end up becoming warm and loveable. Martin Clunes plays the lead as the grumpy doctor who endeavours to look after local residents.

Series ten is set to launch later this year, so there's never been a better time to catch up.

Doc Martin is adored among fans

Shetland

The location argument applies to Shetland, too. The drama, based on the Scottish Islands, focuses on a detective Jimmy Perez as he investigates a number of murders. The BBC drama, based on the novels of Ann Cleeves, is about to return for its seventh series and, although Douglas Henshall has announced his departure, the show will return for series eight next year.

Douglas Henshall plays DI Jimmy Perez

Magpie Murders

Magpie Murders was released relatively recently, so you can be forgiven for not having watched this one yet. Based on the book by Anthony Horowitz and starring Lesley Manville, the series focuses on a literary editor who finds herself tasked with solving the murder of her star author after he is found dead.

"Susan Ryeland is the editor for infamous, best-selling mystery writer Alan Conway. When she receives an unfinished Conway manuscript, featuring his hugely popular detective Atticus Pünd but no sign of the author himself, she is set on a path with little idea that it will change her life forever." If you love drama series that promise gripping plots and fantastic performances, this one's for you.

Magpie Murders stars Lesley Manville

A Touch of Frost

If you love Grantchester, then chances are you'll love this classic. Beloved actor David Jason won huge praise for his portrayal as detective Jack Frost in the iconic period drama which ran for 18 years.

David Jason as DI Jack Frost

It has it all: a great cast, head-scratching crimes to solve and a loveable rogue at the centre. Enjoy!

