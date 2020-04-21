Piers Morgan issues groveling apology to son after offending him on Good Morning Britain The GMB star hasn't seen son Spencer for three months…

Piers Morgan had some groveling to do on Tuesday after he unintentionally offended his son on live TV. The 55-year-old was discussing what he misses the most during the coronavirus lockdown on Good Morning Britain, and his surprising answer didn't sit well with son Spencer, who made his feelings very clear on Twitter. Despite not seeing the 26-year-old for almost three months, Piers revealed that he is pining after his local pub!

When your dad hasn’t seen you in person in nearly three months... Cheers @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/nF75D8JSnk — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) April 21, 2020

Piers Morgan's son Spencer wasn't very happy with his dad...

"We have a pub very near our house, our local and we just miss the spontaneity of being able to go and have a drink before lunch or dinner," he said during a discussion with Dr Hilary. Bemused by what he had just watched, Spencer then shared the clip on Twitter, captioning it: "When your dad hasn’t seen you in person in nearly three months... Cheers @piersmorgan."

The TV star quickly realised his mistake and issued his son a public apology – kind of. He responded: "Haha, sorry son, I definitely miss you too, & look forward to seeing you again..... AFTER the pub." Luckily for the dad-of-four, Spencer accepted his retraction, simply tweeting the word "forgiven".

Luckily, Spencer accepted his dad's apology

Aside from his faux-pas, Piers made a heartwarming admission on the show, revealing that he would like to swap celebrities for war veterans for a new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories. His revelation came after meeting Ken, a care home resident whose interview went from five minutes to 20 as Piers, Susanna Reid and the viewers were fascinated by his incredible experiences. Calling his experience the most interesting story he had ever heard, Piers then proposed a change in his popular TV show.

