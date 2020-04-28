Piers Morgan has divided viewers of Good Morning Britain following his interview with Home Office minister Victoria Atkins, with many fans of the breakfast show accusing the TV presenter of bullying. While the MP joined the show to discuss combating domestic violence during the lockdown, the conversation turned to the lack of PPE equipment in the UK and left many viewers shocked by the explosive interview. Watch it here...

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss the interview, with one writing: "Victoria Atkins MP is there to talk about Domestic Violence not PPE!! Victoria needs to take time to have some self care today. She’s just a person & did not deserve that abuse by @piersmorgan. I understand they need to be held to account, but it’s not JUST her." Another added: "Piers Morgan at it again. Trying to bully ministers into giving the answers he wants so he can spin it in a particular way. The answers aren't that simple." However, others supported Piers, with one writing: "OMG Piers Morgan annihilating Victoria Atkins! What's wrong with this government that they have literally not one single person in it that can answer even one question truthfully or properly!"