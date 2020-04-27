Piers Morgan criticises Boris Johnson in shock outburst following Prime Minister's statement The Prime Minister made first speech on his return to work

Piers Morgan has hit out at Boris Johnson in a shock outburst following the Prime Minister's statement on Monday morning. Taking to Twitter after the speech, Piers criticised the PM's choice of words and stated the UK's death was "heading to be the 2nd worst in the world". The Good Morning Britain presenter began: "Boris Johnson just said 'many people will be look at our apparent success' in relation to Britain & coronavirus. Our death told is heading to be the 2nd worst in the world."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan rages at Good Morning Britain guest

He continued: "This is not a 'success', Prime Minister – apparent or otherwise." Many were quick to respond to Pier's tweet, with some echoing his frustrations. One person replied: "Not only did he fail to apologise for his mistakes, he tried to paint it as some kind of success. For those who have lost loved ones in this 'first phase' that must be a very bitter pill to swallow."

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals latest lockdown activity – and many of her fans relate!

Boris Johnson just said ‘many people will be looking at our apparent success’ in relation to Britain & Coronavirus.

Our death toll is heading to be the 2nd worst in the world.

This is not a ‘success’, Prime Minister - apparent or otherwise. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 27, 2020

Piers took to Twitter to hit out at the Prime Minister

While others however, were in disagreement with the 55-year-old presenter's "negativity". One person responded by saying: "Negative as always Piers," while another said: "Piers stop making stuff up." Pier's comments came immediately after Boris Johnson addressed the nation outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning.

READ: Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha leaves fans in hysterics with her cheeky Instagram post

Boris Johnson made a statement on Monday morning following his return to work

The statement marked his return to office following his bout of Covid-19 and his treatment in intensive care. As well praising frontline workers and the British public for respecting social distancing guidelines, the Prime Minister went on to state he did intend to reduce guidelines in the coming days.

He stated: "I can see the long-term consequences of lockdown as clearly as anyone, so yes I entirely share your urgency, the government's urgency, and yet we must always recognise the risk of a second spike, the risk of losing control of that virus and letting the reproduction rate go back over, because that would mean not only a new wave of death and disease, but also an economic disaster."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.