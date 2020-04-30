Too Hot to Handle star Chloe Veitch was meant to be on Love Island Chloe Veitch opened up about how happy she was with her decision

Too Hot to Handle contestant Chloe Veitch was originally meant to be on Love Island, but ended up opting to take part in the Netflix reality dating show instead. The former contestant, who impressed viewers with her fun sense-of-humour and kind personality, revealed that both shows were interested in her, which forced her to make a decision.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, she explained: "When I was getting cast for Too Hot to Handle, I actually got a phone call requesting to get a meeting to go on Love Island in London. But I turned it down because I thought… I know what I’m walking in to with Love Island. This new show is completely different. What if this new show is something that is more suitable and beneficial for me?" Chloe also made lifelong friendships, as her co-star Nicole O'Brian revealed that the pair have plans to move in together following lockdown, explaining: "Straight after filming we set up a WhatsApp group and it’s called Lana Is Bae. We’re writing on that every day. We all keep in contact, the majority of us... Me and Lydia are very close and me and Chloe are joined at the hip and we’re hoping to move in together and everything."

Could you have seen Chloe on Love Island?

She continued: "I picked the right card. Everything happens for a reason. Going on the show and experiencing such a life-changing experience coming out the show, I feel I respect myself more, and I love myself more." According to the Metro, the current winter Love Island stars have lost thousands in missed opportunities. Jack Cooper of EdHopkinsPR explained: "They are also missing out on club appearances due to them being closed, which could have earned them up to £5,000 per hour. With no events to attend, they are also missing out on a huge range of exposure in the media, having no stories for the press to write about."

