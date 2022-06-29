The best chains for men 2022: From chunky necklaces to silver and gold

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s fair to say the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People was a huge a hit in 2019; the show delivered BBC Three’s best-ever week, and it looks like fans really couldn't get enough of one key part of the show: Connell’s chain.

The character's chain necklace, a subtle silver curb chain, sparked a major men's style trend that saw sales of chains for men go off the chart – and it’s still a major trend that you’ll see on men throughout the summer and beyond.

Some of the most stylish male celebrities, from Harry Styles to Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Gosling all wear a chain from time to time and you’ll no doubt spot this year’s male Love Island contestants adding one to their poolside outfits. The good news is there are lots of styles for men, and these are the very best chains to shop.

Best silver chains for men

Connell Style Flat Cut Stainless Steel Chain, from £7.99, Etsy

Almost identical to the chain that sparked the trend, this Etsy design is available in lengths from 14cm to 30cm.

Oval Pendant, £190, Otiumberg

Normal People’s Paul Mescal was spotted in this pendant necklace which can be engraved for the personal touch.

Sterling silver chain, from £10, Not On The High Street

Available in multiple lengths, this versatile design is an everyday classic.

Figaro Chain, £79.99, H.Samuel

This classic figaro style chain measures at 20 inches and will be a subtle addition to his everyday outfits.

Rope Chain, £89, Astrid & Miyu

For something a little more bold, Astrid & Miyu’s is a chunky chain that can be worn alone to make a statement.

Chain necklace, £79.99, Argos

Best gold chains for men

Curb Chain Necklace, £115, Pandora

This chain is closed with a slider clasp, so he can change the length depending on his style.

Stainless Steel Chain, £30, Reiss

For something a little different, Reiss' gold chain has flat links - very stylish.

Chunky Curb Chain, £257, Missoma

Chunky gold chains have become de rigeur and Missoma’s will see him through summer.

Curb Chain, £56, Ana Luisa

A great classic gold chunky chain for men, this 14k gold necklace is finished with squared off links.

Round Box Chain, £550, Mejuri

A simple, everyday classic he’ll wear again and again, Mejuri’s chain is handcrafted in 14k solid yellow gold and has a bracelet to match.

