Best black summer dresses for 2022: from ASOS to M&S and Mango

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's one of the cardinal rules of fashion: every woman should own a little black dress.

RELATED: 14 Breton tops to channel Parisian chic this spring

Ever since Audrey Hepburn sauntered down 5th avenue at dawn, the LBD has become a universal symbol of elegance and class. A timeless shade that can be worn all year round, it's also ultra-flattering.

With warmer weather on the cards, we've searched for the best black summer dresses for 2022 – and found the dreamiest designs from ASOS, Mango, M&S, and more.

Karl Lagerfeld said it best: "One is never over-dressed or underdressed with a Little Black Dress." Why not shop yours today?!

Best black summer dresses for 2022

Black Scallop Edge Midi Dress, £25, ASOS

A versatile addition to your wardrobe, this chic midi will be your best friend throughout summer. Priced at an affordable £25, we're loving the scalloped trims and statement cut-out back.

MORE: 10 cool summer co-ord matching sets to wear in the sunshine this weekend

READ: Tu at Sainsbury's is SO good right now - here's what we're buying from their summer shop

Black Smock Mini Dress, £23.99, New Look

An ideal choice for heatwave weather, this easy breezy smock dress is perfect for every plan in your diary.

Black Sundress, £59, Arket

Fans of 2020's Normal People will remember Marianne's gorgeous LBD. Donning a simple, strappy style to join Connell on a romantic bike ride, the character's outfit sparked a massive trend, and thanks to Arket you can replicate her look for £59.

Black Broderie Mini Dress, £38, River Island

Giving off major prairie vibes, River Island's black broderie dress features the most adorable ruffle trims.

Cotton Scoop Neck Black Dress, £25, Marks & Spencer

Made from soft, breathable cotton, Marks & Spencer's black midi dress is sure to score compliments. Adorned with on-trend puff sleeves, the round neckline and waist-cinching belt lend a feminine feel.

Black Cotton Midi Dress, £75, Nobody's Child

Going on holiday? You'll be glad you packed this black boho dress from Nobody's Child.

Black Strappy Dress, £59.99, Mango

The ultimate chuck-on dress, style this strappy number with a raffia tote bag and summer sandals.

Black Jersey Midi Dress, £80, Boden

Boden – AKA one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands – is selling this black halterneck dress, and it's already selling like hotcakes. Go, go, go!

Michelle Keegan Black Jersey Dress, £25, Very

Part of Michelle Keegan's Very range, this jersey mini dress can be teamed with everything from box-fresh trainers to sandals and heels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.