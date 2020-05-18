Piers Morgan has opened up about why he and Susanna Reid have stopped updating Good Morning Britain viewers on their co-star Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper, who is currently in critical condition with COVID-19. Speaking about the situation on the breakfast show, the TV presenter explained that they had refrained from discussing the situation as Kate is going through "a living hell".

Piers said: "We haven't talked about it much because Kate... is going through a living hell like many people. Her husband has been in a very serious condition for many many weeks. We can all just hope and pray he comes through it, but it's been very, very difficult for Kate and her family."

Derek is currently in critical condition

The dad-of-four continued: "We miss her here at the show, but obviously we stay in touch with her a lot. We send her and the kids all our love and we just wish Derek all the very best." Susanna added: "We haven't said much, we leave it up to Kate, because she updates fans on Thursdays after the Clap for Carers and then Ben Shephard updates viewers the next day."

Piers recently opened up on talkRADIO about the effect coronavirus has had on his life, saying: "I've had Kate Garraway, who's the Good Morning Britain co-presenter of mine - her husband Derek Draper is fighting for his life as we speak and has been for many weeks in an ICU unit. So I've been personally affected by this, by the sheer volume of friends of mine and family who have been directly impacted in the most horrific manner."

