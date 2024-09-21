Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly star nails 'incredible' first dance - viewers react
The Strictly pros had a special dance number to kick off the show© Kieron McCarron

Strictly fans call winner after 'incredible' first dance

One celebrity contestant particularly wowed fans in the Strictly ballroom on Saturday

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Strictly Come Dancing is back with a bang with the first live show seeing an array of incredible moves on Saturday night. 

But it is one celebrity who took to the floor and seriously impressed viewers - we may have a winner in our midst.

The first live show airs on Saturday© Guy Levy
Strictly Come Dancing has kicked off with a bang

Former Love Islander Tasha Ghouri's Cha Cha to Sabrina Carpenter's song of the summer 'Espresso' blew viewers away and has been dubbed 'incredible'.

Strictly's Tasha and Aljaz© Guy Levy
Strictly's Tasha and Aljaz are the favourites to win after tonight's first live show

Loyal watchers of the BBC ballroom show took to Instagram to react to the impressive number. 

Tasha achieved 30 out of 40 points© Ray Burmiston
Tasha achieved 30 out of 40 points

"Dance of the night for me so far! Incredible," wrote one impressed fan, while another added: "They did so well!! What a fantastic dance." 

See a snippet of the fabulous toe-tapping number. 

Tasha Ghouri blows fans away with 'incredible' first dance

Tasha looked beautiful on Saturday night in a seafoam blue dress with a ruffled skirt and rhinestone-adorned bodice. The dance was extra special as it marked Aljaž Škorjanec's return to the Strictly ballroom after his exit in 2022.

Though she may be the viewers' favourite to win at this point in the game, the dancer tied with Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and her partner Vito Coppola. Tasha was pipped to the post by JLS' JB Gill and his partner Amy Dowden who scored an incredible 31 points on the night.

Tasha's Strictly journey

The star landed a spot on Strictly after having been the first deaf contestant on Love Island, appearing in the villa in 2021.

Tasha Ghouri in a blue swimsuit and a shirtless Andrew Le Page© ITV/Shutterstock
Tasha first appeared on our screens on Love Island

The model and dancer has spoken about her hopes of inspiring 'little Tashas' through her representation of the deaf community through her appearance on the show and her openness about wearing a cochlear implant. 

Tasha Ghouri in a pink dress embracing Andrew Le Page in a white ensemble© Instagram
Tasha has a cochlear implant

Tasha was born deaf and was initially fitted with hearing aids before receiving a cochlear implant just before her fifth birthday.

In her VT ahead of her Cha Cha, Tasha spoke candidly about her "concentration fatigue" when lip-reading those around her. 

Tasha Ghouri in a blue sheer dress and Andrew Le Page in a green suit© John Phillips
Tasha hopes to inspire those with a hearing impairment

There may be times when I have a power nap for ten to 20 minutes just to get myself back and re-energised," she revealed to her pro partner.

Tasha Ghouri wearing lilac dress at the National Television Awards 2023 © Getty
Tasha has a supportive partner in Aljaz

Aljaž asked Tasha how he could best support her through rehearsals and the pair rehearsed with Tasha removing her implant so she could feel the vibrations of the live music.

"It felt like just you and me on that dance floor," the star told Aljaž following the stellar performance, which scored 30 points out of a possible 40.

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far

Rose and Giovanni with the Glitterball in 2021
Rose and Giovanni lifted the Glitterball in 2021
  • 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)
  • 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett) 
  • 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova) 
  • 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy) 
  • 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler) 
  • 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup) 
  • 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan) 
  • 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev) 
  • 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)
  • 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)
  • 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec) 
  • 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev) 
  • 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani) 
  • 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton) 
  • 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)
  • 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)
  • 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)
  • 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse) 
  • 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice) 
  • 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)
  • 2023: Ellie Leach (partner Vito Coppola)

