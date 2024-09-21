Strictly fans call winner after 'incredible' first dance

Strictly Come Dancing is back with a bang with the first live show seeing an array of incredible moves on Saturday night.

But it is one celebrity who took to the floor and seriously impressed viewers - we may have a winner in our midst.

© Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing has kicked off with a bang

Former Love Islander Tasha Ghouri's Cha Cha to Sabrina Carpenter's song of the summer 'Espresso' blew viewers away and has been dubbed 'incredible'.

© Guy Levy Strictly's Tasha and Aljaz are the favourites to win after tonight's first live show

Loyal watchers of the BBC ballroom show took to Instagram to react to the impressive number.

© Ray Burmiston Tasha achieved 30 out of 40 points

"Dance of the night for me so far! Incredible," wrote one impressed fan, while another added: "They did so well!! What a fantastic dance."

See a snippet of the fabulous toe-tapping number.

Tasha Ghouri blows fans away with 'incredible' first dance

Tasha looked beautiful on Saturday night in a seafoam blue dress with a ruffled skirt and rhinestone-adorned bodice. The dance was extra special as it marked Aljaž Škorjanec's return to the Strictly ballroom after his exit in 2022.

Though she may be the viewers' favourite to win at this point in the game, the dancer tied with Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and her partner Vito Coppola. Tasha was pipped to the post by JLS' JB Gill and his partner Amy Dowden who scored an incredible 31 points on the night.

Tasha's Strictly journey

The star landed a spot on Strictly after having been the first deaf contestant on Love Island, appearing in the villa in 2021.

© ITV/Shutterstock Tasha first appeared on our screens on Love Island

The model and dancer has spoken about her hopes of inspiring 'little Tashas' through her representation of the deaf community through her appearance on the show and her openness about wearing a cochlear implant.

© Instagram Tasha has a cochlear implant

Tasha was born deaf and was initially fitted with hearing aids before receiving a cochlear implant just before her fifth birthday.

In her VT ahead of her Cha Cha, Tasha spoke candidly about her "concentration fatigue" when lip-reading those around her.

© John Phillips Tasha hopes to inspire those with a hearing impairment

There may be times when I have a power nap for ten to 20 minutes just to get myself back and re-energised," she revealed to her pro partner.

© Getty Tasha has a supportive partner in Aljaz

Aljaž asked Tasha how he could best support her through rehearsals and the pair rehearsed with Tasha removing her implant so she could feel the vibrations of the live music.

DISCOVER: Amy Dowden celebrates emotional moment following Strictly ballroom comeback

"It felt like just you and me on that dance floor," the star told Aljaž following the stellar performance, which scored 30 points out of a possible 40.