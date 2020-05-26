Ben Fogle's family photo album: see sweet snaps of the presenter's loved ones The TV star is the proud father of two lovely children

Ben Fogle has become something of a national treasure. The award-winning TV presenter, wildlife advocate and adventurer has been a regular on our screens since 2000, and has hosted programmes on many channels. He might be best known for his love of the natural world, but when he's not exploring the globe, the 46-year-old can most likely be found spending time with his two children and wife, Marina Fogle. Take a look at the father-of-two's incredible family photo album…

WATCH: Ben Fogle talks about farming in throwback video

Ben Fogle and his wife

Ben often shares photos of his wife Marina on social media. The pair met for the first time while they walked their dogs together in Hyde Park, and they married in 2006. They have gone on to have two children, a son called Ludovic, who was born in 2009, and daughter Iona, who they welcomed in 2011.

Ben Fogle and his son

Ben and Marina welcomed Ludovic Herbert Richard Fogle into the world in 2009. The TV star occasionally shares photos of his son, and earlier in May showed off his boy's incredible gardening skills, telling his followers: "Ludo has transplanted the corn into the new vegetable patch. I had always wanted more time to grow our own fruit and veg and now we finally have it. We have loved learning new skills together."

Ben Fogle and his daughter

Ben is doting dad to nine-year-old daughter Iona, and on Wednesday, he dedicated a touching Instagram post to his little girl on her birthday, writing: "My most precious daughter. She hoped desperately that we wouldn’t still be in lockdown for her birthday. But we are and we sang Happy Birthday so loudly that all our family across the country could hear it too. Happy birthday to everyone else celebrating a milestone in isolation. Love and peace."

Ben Fogle and his mum

The activist shared a sweet photo of himself and his mother, actress Julia Foster, last year, proving that the pair are incredibly close as they cuddled up at home.

Ben Fogle and his two children

Ludo and Iona are shaping up to be excellent beekeepers!

Ben Fogle, his wife and their two children

The most heartwarming of Ben's posts have to be the ones of his whole family together, which he has been sharing more frequently during lockdown, when the foursome clap for the NHS every Thurday at 8pm alongside the rest of the nation.

Ben Fogle and his sister

Ben showed his sister, Tamara Fogle, some love when he shared a sweet photo of her cuddled up to an adorable Labrador. In the caption, Ben explained that he was proud of his sister and her husband for launching a clothing collection.

Ben Fogle and his pet dogs

Ben and his family's beloved pet dogs, black Labradors Storm and Nero, feature frequently on his Instagram – and we can't say we blame him – look at those faces!

