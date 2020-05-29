Normal People star Paul Mescal opens up about moment he broke down on set The actor revealed one scene from Normal People was particularly poignant to film

Normal People star Paul Mescal has opened up about a particular moment on set where his emotions overwhelmed him. The actor, who plays Connell in the BBC drama, was discussing the scene in which his character attends therapy and breaks down when he revealed that after they cut, the actor was still emotionally moved by the moment.

In an interview with Stylist, the 24-year-old explained: "Filming the scene where Connell breaks down was brutal. They called cut and I was still bawling." He continued: "I wanted desperately for Connell's pain to feel authentic. A massive percentage of people will experience something that Connell and Marianne are experiencing in regards to their mental health."

The actor then told the publication that prior to filming, he met with a counsellor himself to ensure the scene was authentic in its portrayal. "I met a counsellor who worked in Trinity College," he began, adding: "I asked her: 'does this feel real?' She said that it's like a documentary in terms of how it was written. There were so many details that Sally [Rooney] got so right in terms of Connell avoiding eye contact or crying and not wiping away his tears."

Paul revealed that he was emotional filming the therapy scenes

It's clear that mental health is a subject close to the Irish-born star's heart. As such, Paul recently announced that he is raffling off one of his now-iconic chains in order to raise funds for a mental health charity. In an Instagram post on Bank Holiday Monday, the actor shared that he will be raffling one of his chains from jewellers, Roxanne First, in aid of Pieta, the suicide and self-harm prevention charity.

The actor is now hoping to raise money for a mental health charity

Paul wrote at the time: "In light of ep 9 and 10 airing on BBC and RTÉ today and tomorrow, episodes that deal with mental health and suicide, I've decided to support @pieta.house. I've personally seen the amazing work this charity has done in terms of helping those in need. I will be raffling one of my chains by @roxannefirst and all proceeds will be going to pieta. Anything you can do to support will be greatly appreciated. The link to the raffle is in my bio."

