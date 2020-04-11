Gogglebox star Mary Killen breaks down in tears following Queen's televised address

Mary Killen, best known for her part in Channel 4 favourite show, Gogglebox, couldn't hide her emotion while watching the Queen's televised message to the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TV star appeared alongside her husband Giles, who she affectionately calls 'Nutty', when she broke down in tears after watching Her Majesty's address of support.

WATCH: Gogglebox highlights from Line of Duty to The Voice

After the Queen began her speech and a number of front-line NHS workers were shown on screen, Mary couldn't help but praise the monarch. "She always gets it right doesn't she, just the right people to thank first." Mary, who lives in Wiltshire with Giles, went on: "She's so right Giles, she's the opposite to you, she's positive instead of negative […] she's focusing on the good rather than the bad."

But the real emotional moment came when the speech drew to a close. The Queen finished with the poignant phrase: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again." At this point, Mary could be seen sobbing as she muttered, "Oh, Nutty!"

The moving moment came soon after viewers were left wondering where a couple of the stars of the show were after they were missing from their sofas. Both Sid Siddiqui and Izzi Warner were missing from last week's episode and fans were concerned for their whereabouts. Due to social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic, sisters Izzi and Ellie are unable to film together, so Ellie's boyfriend Nat filled in for Izzi.

Meanwhile Sid took to social media to reassure fans that he was doing well after missing two shows in a row. Sid tweeted: "I am sorry I will be missing from the Siddiqui sofa again in tonight’s #Gogglebox because of 2 meter social distancing rule but I am sure you will be entertained just as much by the rest of the gang enjoy the show take care be safe lots of love."

