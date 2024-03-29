Gogglebox child star looks so grown-up ten years after show debut

Former Gogglebox star Ava Moffatt looks so grown up in a new photo posted by her sister Scarlett Moffatt on social media.

Ava joined Scarlett and their parents, Mark and Betty, on the Channel 4 show when she was just seven years old during its seventh season before the family left in 2016.

© @scarlettmoffatt/Instagram Ava Moffatt looks so grown up

Taking to social media earlier this month, Scarlett shared a carousel of snaps from a week in March, including a photo of her little boy Jude's first trip to the hair salon, and a day out at Auckland Castle.

The post also included a picture taken at The Grand Hotel in York, where Scarlett enjoyed afternoon tea with her sister Ava, who is now 17 and looks so grown-up compared to her days on Gogglebox.

© Channel 4 Ava first appeared on the show when she was seven years old

In the caption, Scarlett penned: "My little sister Ava having afternoon tea before we went round York uni *it's now her first choice for September."

Taking to the comments section, Ellie Warner, who appears on Gogglebox alongside her sister Izzi, couldn't help but comment on how much Ava has changed. "Ava is so grown up now," she penned.

Scarlett was quick to respond, writing: "I know it's crazy she was 7 when we started Gogglebox and now she starts uni in September."

© @scarlettmoffatt/Instagram Ava is now 17 years old

The Moffatt family first appeared on Gogglebox back in 2014 during the third series. Initially, it was just Scarlett, Mark and Betty who appeared on the show, with Ava joining her family on the sofa in season seven.

The quartet quickly became fan-favourites on the programme, particularly Scarlett, who eventually left the show to pursue a career as a TV presenter.

The breakout star went on to appear on I'm a Celebrity, as well as present Extra Camp and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

© @scarlettmoffatt/Instagram Scarlett Moffatt with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson and their son Jude

When Scarlett left the show to feature on I'm a Celeb, a spokesperson for Channel 4 shared a statement that read: "Scarlett Moffatt is going in to I'm a Celebrity and will no longer participate in this series of Gogglebox.

"The show's producers have not had any conversations with Scarlett about leaving or returning to Gogglebox after her stint in the Jungle.

"The Moffatts have been excellent contributors to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show."

© Photo: Getty Images Scarlett won I'm a Celebrity in 2016

Then in 2017, Scarlett confirmed that her parents had been dropped from the programme after her stint in the jungle. Uploading a photo showing Scarlett and her parents at the National Television Awards, the then 26-year-old penned: "We are going to miss doing #gogglebox so so much but can't wait to watch the new series (good luck my fellow Goggleboxers you will smash it love the Moffatts)."

Replying to a fan in the comments section who said they were "gutted" over their departure, Scarlett wrote: "We are gutted too, thought my Mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be able to do it but we will still be watching."

While Mark and Betty have stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, Scarlett now hosts a BBC Radio 1 podcast, Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe, with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson, with whom she welcomed her little boy Jude in June last year.