Martin Kemp updates fans on chances of Spandau Ballet reunion The musician is appearing in new spoof show The Kemps: All True

Martin Kemp and his fellow ex-Spandau Ballet member and older brother Gary are starring in a brand new documentary, The Kemps: All True. The show, which airs on Sunday 5 July on the BBC, will see the musician brothers take a look back at their time in the band, see them record a charity album and launch a gangster film franchise.

MORE: All you need to know about Martin Kemp's daughter Harley Moon

The brothers are starring in new spoof documentary

However, it's all for fun and part of a spoof mockumentary! So while we won't be seeing the Kemp film franchise in real life anytime soon, Martin has recently discussed the prospect of the band reuniting. Speaking to his DJ son Roman back in February, the Gold hit-maker discussed whether the band getting back together could be on the cards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Kemp reveals embarrassing incident from son Roman's childhood

In the interview, the 58-year-old revealed: "Obviously I would love to make a reunion happen, we have all been vocal that we would love to make it happen and bring the band together again. Spandau Ballet is on ice for now. I can't say what will happen in the future." The group, which consisted of Martin and his guitarist brother Gary Kemp as well as saxophonist Steve Norman, drummer John Keeble, and frontman Tony Hadley, formed in 1979 and had a string of hits in the 1980s, selling 25 million albums worldwide.

MORE: Eurovision stars react to Netflix's Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga - watch!

The singer was chatting to his son Roman about Spandau Ballet

While the dad-of-two insisted that: "There's no drama," he also said he isn't in regular touch with his former bandmates, saying: "We haven't spoken in a while, I haven't spoken to the rest of the group in a while, so I don't know what will happen in the future."

In 1999, Tony, John and Steve fought a legal battle with Gary, the group's chief songwriter, over royalties, which they lost. However, there appeared to be no hard feelings sixteen years later, when the band embarked on a world tour. Tony left the band in 2017, though, and was briefly replaced a year later by 31-year-old singer Ross William Wild. After Ross quit, Martin declared that the band wouldn't perform together again unless Tony came back.

The band had a string of hits in the 80s

Martin is married to another 1980s icon, Shirlie Holliman, a former Wham! backing singer who appeared in the music video for Last Christmas and formed the duo Pepsi & Shirlie with her friend and colleague Helen "Pepsi" DeMaque. The couple tied the knot in 1988 and went on to have two children: I'm a Celebrity star Roman, 27, and 30-year-old daughter Harley, who is a photographer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.