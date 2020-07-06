Endeavour has been keeping its fans entertained for seven series but lead star Shaun Evans, who plays a young Endeavour Morse in the show, has hinted that his character may not be returning after series eight.

Shaun explained he didn't want to "milk" his time on the show

The actor, 40, who has played the lead since it began in 2012, was talking to Radio Times earlier this year ahead of the premiere of series seven, when he explained he admitted to not wanting to "milk" his time on the show.

"This is our story and we shouldn't be staying at the party too long," he began, adding: "It's difficult because it's like planning your own funeral. Why would I not want to be earning this money? Why would I not want to be hanging out with these people who I love? But you have to be strict [because] we shouldn't be milking it."

Russell Lewis, who writes the show that is a prequel to Inspector Morse, also added that the show's end could be on the horizon. "I'll do it for as long as they want me to, but I do know how it ends. We wouldn't want to get to the point where you can see the join [of the two shows], I think we'll bow out long before that."

Series eight is due to air next year

Although fans would no doubt be disappointed to hear news of the show finishing, it's not over yet! Russell also opened up to Radio Times about when to expect the next instalment, and also hinted about the upcoming storyline. "Everything is in the planning stage," he said. "We know the cards that remain in our hand, and it's very much a case of arranging the order in which they're played in order to bring about the desired 'grand slam.'"

The popular detective show is a spin-off from the hugely popular John Thaw series Inspector Morse. In the show, Shaun plays a younger incarnation of the character, who is highly intelligent but sometimes struggles to connect with his more human side, as displayed by his mentor DI Fred Thursday.

