James Jordan reveals what's stopping his Strictly return – and it's not what you think The pro dancer appeared on the BBC One show for seven years

James Jordan has revealed why you will never see him on the Strictly dancefloor again – and it's not because he's now a dad.

The pro dancer – who appeared on the BBC One show for seven years alongside his wife Ola Jordan – admitted he is too out of shape to be able to keep up with the physically demanding schedule of the show.

MORE: Ola and James Jordan's baby daughter Ella makes the cutest ballerina in tutu

Loading the player...

WATCH: James and Ola Jordan's baby daughter is the cutest ballerina

Quizzed on whether he would return, James, told The Sun: "No, not now. I’m too old, too fat and too slow. Let the young ones do it. I like watching them."

While the 42-year-old is adamant he and Ola will not return, Strictly, at least, will still go ahead, although this year, it will be shorter than usual with a new expected start date of October.

Even with the threat of COVID-19, James believes celebrities will still be desperate to take part. He added: "It’s their flagship show and if people are allowed to go in pubs and shops, why can’t Strictly come back? That’s as long as they make it safe, which I’m sure they’ll find a way to do."

James and Ola Jordan both danced on Strictly

MORE: Where to get a last-minute face mask - shop now!

It's been a tough few weeks for the Jordans, as James found out that his dad Allan has an inoperable brain tumour. Doctors have told Allan that he only has one year to live, although James and Ola are determined to find a second opinion.

The pair have been focusing their attention on their daughter Ella, who they have called the light in their lives during this difficult time. Speaking in their exclusive parenting column with HELLO! this week, James and Ola revealed that their five-month-old has started eating solids.

"I just think that sometimes you have to go with your gut feeling and my mum intuition is that she's ready to try solids," Ola explained, as her husband added: "For the last month, if we have her at the table and we're trying to eat, she's foaming at the month! She watches every mouthful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.