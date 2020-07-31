BAFTA TV Awards 2020 – see the complete winners list here

hellomagazine.com
See the winners list here live as they are announced during the BAFTA TV Awards on BBC…
The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards may not be providing the glitz and glam it usually does each year, but, as the saying goes, the show must go on! Many of the biggest names in the TV and film industry will be gathering virtually to celebrate the past year's titles, actors and writers and those lucky enough to be collecting an award.
MORE: 8 striking outfits you need to see from the 2020 TV BAFTAs
WATCH: Duchess of Cambridge's BAFTA dresses through the years
The ceremony was just one of many big events that was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and was originally intended to be held on 17 May this year. However, in order to maintain social distancing and keep in line with government guidance, the event this year will take place in a closed-off studio with winners accepting their awards virtually. Check out the full list of nominees in each category below and see the lucky winners are as they are announced…
MORE: GEMMA'S GENTLE SUMMER: It's James King's Week in Movies
Entertainment Performance
Frankie Boyle - Frankie Boyle’s New World Order
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Lee Mack - Would I Lie to You
Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - WINNER
Entertainment Programme
The Greatest Dancer
The Rap Game UK
Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER
The Voice UK
Supporting Actress
Helen Behan - The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Jasmine Jobson - Top Boy
Naomi Ackie - The End of the F***in World - WINNER
Reality and Constructed Factual
Celebrity Gogglebox
Harry's Heroes: The Full English
Race Across the World - WINNER
Ru Paul's Drag Race UK
Supporting Actor
Joe Absolom - A Confession
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Will Sharpe - Giri/Haji - WINNER
The Crown is nominated in the Drama Series category
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Grahan Norton Show
The Last Leg
The Ranganation
Taskmaster - WINNER
Female performance in a comedy programme
Sian Clifford - Fleabag - WINNER
Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Sarah Kendall - Frayed
Features
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER
Mortimer and Whitehouse
Snackmasters
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen
Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats - WINNER
Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education
Youseff Kerkour - Home
Mini-Series
A Confession
Chernobyl - WINNER
The Victim
The Virtues
Specialist Factual
8 Days: To The Moon and Back
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - WINNER
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Coronation Street - The Death of Sinead Osbourne
Fleabag - Confessional Scene
Game of Thrones - Arya Kills the Night King
Gavin and Stacey - Nessa Proposes to Smithy - WINNER
Line of Duty - John Corbett's Death
Love Island - Michael recouples after Casa Amor
MORE: Jodie Comer swaps TV BAFTAs red carpet for socially-distanced (but very glam) selfie
Chernobyl has bagged 14 nominations
Scripted Comedy
Catastrophe
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats - WINNER
Drama Series
The Crown
The End of the F***ing World - WINNER
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji
Leading Actor
Callum Turner - The Capture
Jared Harris - Chernobyl - WINNER
Stephen Graham - The Virtues
Takehiro Hira - Giri/Haji
Leading Actress
Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth is Missing - WINNER
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Samantha Morton - I Am Kirsty
Suranne Jones - Gentleman Jack
Current Affairs
Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids
The Hunt For Jihadi John
Is Labour Anti-Semitic?
Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag - WINNER
Factual Series
Crime and Punishment
Don't F*ck with Cats
Leaving Neverland - WINNER
Our Dementia Choir
International
Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
When They See Us - WINNER
Live Event
Blue Planet Live - WINNER
Election 2019 Live: The Results
Glastonbury 2019
Operation Live
Gbemisola Ikumelo is nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
News Coverage
Hong Kong Protests - WINNER
ITV News at Ten
Prince Andrew and The Epstein Scandal
Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loves Ones to Knife Crime
Short Form Programme
Anywhere But Westminster
Brain In Gear - WINNER
Soon Gone
Toni_with_an_i
Single Documentary
The Abused
David Harewood: Psychosis and Me
The Family Secret
The Last Survivors - WINNER
Single Drama
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth is Missing
The Left Behind - WINNER
Responsible Child
Soap and Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale - WINNER
Holby City
Sport
2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England V South Africa - WINNER
ICC Cricket World Cup Final
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Semi-Fina: England V USA
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.