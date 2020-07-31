BAFTA TV Awards 2020 – see the complete winners list here

﻿
The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards may not be providing the glitz and glam it usually does each year, but, as the saying goes, the show must go on! Many of the biggest names in the TV and film industry will be gathering virtually to celebrate the past year's titles, actors and writers and those lucky enough to be collecting an award.

WATCH: Duchess of Cambridge's BAFTA dresses through the years

The ceremony was just one of many big events that was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and was originally intended to be held on 17 May this year. However, in order to maintain social distancing and keep in line with government guidance, the event this year will take place in a closed-off studio with winners accepting their awards virtually. Check out the full list of nominees in each category below and see the lucky winners are as they are announced…

Entertainment Performance

Frankie Boyle - Frankie Boyle’s New World Order
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Lee Mack - Would I Lie to You
Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - WINNER

Entertainment Programme

The Greatest Dancer
The Rap Game UK 
Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER
The Voice UK

Supporting Actress

Helen Behan - The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Jasmine Jobson - Top Boy
Naomi Ackie - The End of the F***in World - WINNER

Reality and Constructed Factual

Celebrity Gogglebox
Harry's Heroes: The Full English
Race Across the World - WINNER
Ru Paul's Drag Race UK

Supporting Actor

Joe Absolom - A Confession
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Will Sharpe - Giri/Haji - WINNER

the-crown

The Crown is nominated in the Drama Series category

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Grahan Norton Show
The Last Leg
The Ranganation
Taskmaster - WINNER

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sian Clifford - Fleabag - WINNER
Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Sarah Kendall - Frayed

Features

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER
Mortimer and Whitehouse
Snackmasters

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen
Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats - WINNER
Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education
Youseff Kerkour - Home 

Mini-Series

A Confession
Chernobyl - WINNER
The Victim
The Virtues 

Specialist Factual

8 Days: To The Moon and Back
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - WINNER

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Coronation Street - The Death of Sinead Osbourne
Fleabag - Confessional Scene
Game of Thrones - Arya Kills the Night King
Gavin and Stacey - Nessa Proposes to Smithy - WINNER
Line of Duty - John Corbett's Death
Love Island - Michael recouples after Casa Amor

chernobyl

Chernobyl has bagged 14 nominations

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats - WINNER

Drama Series

The Crown
The End of the F***ing World - WINNER
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji

Leading Actor

Callum Turner - The Capture
Jared Harris - Chernobyl - WINNER
Stephen Graham - The Virtues
Takehiro Hira - Giri/Haji

Leading Actress

Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth is Missing - WINNER
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Samantha Morton - I Am Kirsty
Suranne Jones - Gentleman Jack

Current Affairs

Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids
The Hunt For Jihadi John
Is Labour Anti-Semitic? 
Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag - WINNER

Factual Series

Crime and Punishment
Don't F*ck with Cats
Leaving Neverland - WINNER
Our Dementia Choir

International

Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
When They See Us - WINNER

Live Event

Blue Planet Live - WINNER
Election 2019 Live: The Results
Glastonbury 2019
Operation Live

Gbemisola-famalam

Gbemisola Ikumelo is nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

News Coverage

Hong Kong Protests - WINNER
ITV News at Ten
Prince Andrew and The Epstein Scandal
Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loves Ones to Knife Crime

Short Form Programme

Anywhere But Westminster
Brain In Gear - WINNER
Soon Gone
Toni_with_an_i

Single Documentary

The Abused
David Harewood: Psychosis and Me
The Family Secret
The Last Survivors - WINNER

Single Drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth is Missing
The Left Behind - WINNER
Responsible Child

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale - WINNER
Holby City

Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England V South Africa - WINNER
ICC Cricket World Cup Final
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Semi-Fina: England V USA
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final

