BAFTA TV Awards 2020 – see the complete winners list here The British Academy Television Awards are being held virtually this year

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards may not be providing the glitz and glam it usually does each year, but, as the saying goes, the show must go on! Many of the biggest names in the TV and film industry will be gathering virtually to celebrate the past year's titles, actors and writers and those lucky enough to be collecting an award.

MORE: 8 striking outfits you need to see from the 2020 TV BAFTAs

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess of Cambridge's BAFTA dresses through the years

The ceremony was just one of many big events that was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and was originally intended to be held on 17 May this year. However, in order to maintain social distancing and keep in line with government guidance, the event this year will take place in a closed-off studio with winners accepting their awards virtually. Check out the full list of nominees in each category below and see the lucky winners are as they are announced…

MORE: GEMMA'S GENTLE SUMMER: It's James King's Week in Movies

Entertainment Performance

Frankie Boyle - Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Lee Mack - Would I Lie to You

Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - WINNER

Entertainment Programme

The Greatest Dancer

The Rap Game UK

Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER

The Voice UK

Supporting Actress

Helen Behan - The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Jasmine Jobson - Top Boy

Naomi Ackie - The End of the F***in World - WINNER

Reality and Constructed Factual

Celebrity Gogglebox

Harry's Heroes: The Full English

Race Across the World - WINNER

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK

Supporting Actor

Joe Absolom - A Confession

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

Will Sharpe - Giri/Haji - WINNER

The Crown is nominated in the Drama Series category

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Grahan Norton Show

The Last Leg

The Ranganation

Taskmaster - WINNER

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sian Clifford - Fleabag - WINNER

Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Sarah Kendall - Frayed

Features

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER

Mortimer and Whitehouse

Snackmasters

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen

Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats - WINNER

Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education

Youseff Kerkour - Home

Mini-Series

A Confession

Chernobyl - WINNER

The Victim

The Virtues

Specialist Factual

8 Days: To The Moon and Back

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - WINNER

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Coronation Street - The Death of Sinead Osbourne

Fleabag - Confessional Scene

Game of Thrones - Arya Kills the Night King

Gavin and Stacey - Nessa Proposes to Smithy - WINNER

Line of Duty - John Corbett's Death

Love Island - Michael recouples after Casa Amor

MORE: Jodie Comer swaps TV BAFTAs red carpet for socially-distanced (but very glam) selfie

Chernobyl has bagged 14 nominations

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Stath Lets Flats - WINNER

Drama Series

The Crown

The End of the F***ing World - WINNER

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

Leading Actor

Callum Turner - The Capture

Jared Harris - Chernobyl - WINNER

Stephen Graham - The Virtues

Takehiro Hira - Giri/Haji

Leading Actress

Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth is Missing - WINNER

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Samantha Morton - I Am Kirsty

Suranne Jones - Gentleman Jack

Current Affairs

Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids

The Hunt For Jihadi John

Is Labour Anti-Semitic?

Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag - WINNER

Factual Series

Crime and Punishment

Don't F*ck with Cats

Leaving Neverland - WINNER

Our Dementia Choir

International

Euphoria

Succession

Unbelievable

When They See Us - WINNER

Live Event

Blue Planet Live - WINNER

Election 2019 Live: The Results

Glastonbury 2019

Operation Live

Gbemisola Ikumelo is nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

News Coverage

Hong Kong Protests - WINNER

ITV News at Ten

Prince Andrew and The Epstein Scandal

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loves Ones to Knife Crime

Short Form Programme

Anywhere But Westminster

Brain In Gear - WINNER

Soon Gone

Toni_with_an_i

Single Documentary

The Abused

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me

The Family Secret

The Last Survivors - WINNER

Single Drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth is Missing

The Left Behind - WINNER

Responsible Child

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale - WINNER

Holby City

Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England V South Africa - WINNER

ICC Cricket World Cup Final

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Semi-Fina: England V USA

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.