Kate Garraway's absence from Good Morning Britain explained

Fans of Good Morning Britain were left feeling confused this week after noticing that Kate Garraway was missing from her usual presenting role.

Kate Garraway fights back tears as she gives update on Derek

Instead, Charlotte Hawkins appeared alongside Adil Ray on the ITV morning programme, filling in for Kate as co-presenter. While many were expressing their concern for Kate's mysterious absence, luckily the broadcaster simply pushed her stint on the daytime show further back this week.

Charlotte and Adil hosted the show on Monday and Tuesday

At the end of Tuesday's episode, Adil explained to viewers that the GMB host would return on Wednesday morning. "Bill Roache will be on the show tomorrow. My favourite, Kate Garraway will be here," he assured.

Plenty took to social media to question why Kate was missing and also voice their worry for the presenter, whose husband Derek Draper is still in hospital after his harrowing battle with coronavirus. One person wrote: "I like Charlotte but is everything ok with Kate? Doesn't she do Mondays?" Another asked: "Where is Kate... started looking forward to Monday's as Kate was finally back with us."

Kate's husband Derek remains in hospital

Kate's absence comes shortly after she gave an update on Derek's current condition, explaining last week that the week prior had been challenging. Speaking to her co-star Adil on the show last week, she said: "It's strange to see you this week, so much has happened. He's very much still with us. There seems to be different challenges every week."

The mother-of-two continued: "I feel conscious of… I know everybody's been so lovely, and it's terrible isn't it that there's so many people out there with people who are sick. It was a worrying week last week. He's still got lots of challenges. Challenges with his food, challenges with his lungs, everything. And we just want him to wake up. But you don't want to talk about it on Good Morning Britain all the time, because then it's not cheering up everybody that's trying to cope with Covid-19."

