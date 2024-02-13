Gavin and Stacey Christmas special 'in development' five years after major cliffhanger

For the past five years, Gavin & Stacey has left fans on a major cliffhanger. Picture this – it's Christmas 2019, and after endless will-they-won't-they moments, Nessa (Ruth Jones) decides to get down on one knee and propose to a gormless Smithy (James Corden). Cut to credits and cue endless screaming at the TV.

A Gavin & Stacey Christmas special is in the works for 2024

Well, after half a decade of waiting and wondering, the cast and crew are finally revealing what happens next. According to Deadline, a Christmas special is officially in the works, with filming set to commence this summer.

Details are being kept under wraps, however it's understood that the majority of the main cast will likely return. Over the years, the likes of Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman have expressed a desire to reprise their roles. Meanwhile, leading lady Joanna Page told The Sun: "We have got to find out what Smithy says to Nessa."

© Photo: BBC The majority of the cast are expected to return

It's also known that Steve Coogan's Baby Cow, Ruth Jones' Tidy Productions and James Corden's Fulwell 73, are signed on to produce the latest instalment.

Ruth and James – who co-created the British sitcom in 2007 – had previously shut down rumours of a follow-up episode, however James' decision to move back to the UK last year reignited fans' hopes.

Steve Coogan's Baby Cow, Ruth Jones' Tidy Productions and James Corden's Fulwell 73 are signed on as producers

The actor and writer touched down in London in 2023, after eight years of hosting his American talk show, The Late Late Show. The final episode, which featured guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, aired in April of that year.

Ruth had addressed James' plans to move back to the UK, although her comments at the time were deemed as disappointing. During an interview with The Independent, she said: "I'm sure, at some point, James and I will write something together. But it won't be Gavin & Stacey."

© Photo: Rex Ruth Jones and James Corden co-created the British sitcom in 2007

"Certainly, when he's back in the UK, I would have thought we would try and get together and write again because it was such fun to do that. I'm really hugely complimented that people love it so much. But it is quite an extraordinary thing… it's almost like you mention the words Gavin and Stacey and people assume it's back. But it's not."

MORE: Netflix drops official trailer for Prince Andrew Newsnight drama, Scoop

READ: Ariana Grande's new Wicked movie – all you need to know, including cast, early scandals, and when it comes out

Well, they might not have planned on writing a Gavin & Stacey special, but clearly, Ruth and James have more stories to tell, and we can't wait to tune in at Christmas!

© Getty The cast of Gavin & Stacey at the National Television Awards 2020

The cast of Gavin & Stacey were last seen together at the National Television Awards 2020, where they scooped up the Impact Award for the Christmas special.

And while they haven't reunited on-screen for the past five years, the cast has kept in touch. Back in July, Joanna Page told The Sun: "When we all first started it was like an instant family. We're all still constantly in touch with each other, my gosh we send each other so many messages. We struggle to even make time for our own families."