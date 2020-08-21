Kate Garraway reveals a big first on Good Morning Britain Kate has been a host on ITV Breakfast for 20 years

She has been a regular presenter on ITV Breakfast for 20 years, first on GMTV before it became Daybreak and now Good Morning Britain, but Kate Garraway still experienced a big first on the show on Thursday.

The 53-year-old revealed it had been the first time she had presented the show alongside Alex Beresford, and it seems it was a success! Not only did Kate praise her colleague for being "great", but the pair also returned to the GMB sofa to host the show for a second time together on Friday.

Sharing a photo of herself and Alex together on Instagram on Thursday evening, Kate wrote: "Absolute pleasure to be there for @alexberesfordtv's first show – he was great don't you think? Let's do it all again tomorrow – see you at 6 tomorrow for a very busy news show (we'll sneak some fun in too, don't worry!) xxx."

Well that was an unforgettable couple of days in my life. Certainly something to tell the grandchildren one day ☺️❤️☺️. Thanks to the whole team @gmb especially the incredible @kategarraway — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) August 21, 2020

The I'm a Celebrity star also praised Alex's work at the beginning of Friday's show, telling him: "Everyone loved you yesterday, they thought you were great." Alex replied: "I've had so many lovely compliments so thank you to everyone who sent them. Keep them coming."

"Yeah keep the love flowing!" Kate added.

Kate Garraway hosted Good Morning Britain with Alex Beresford for the first time

Alex typically presents the weather on Good Morning Britain, but has been given a lead anchor role on the show while other presenters are off on holiday. It's clearly an opportunity he was thrilled by, as he shared an emotional message on Instagram, revealing he was "so grateful on so many levels".

"I pinched myself so many times this morning! I watched this show as a kid, never did I believe in a million years one day I would co-host it and with arguably one of the best anchors in the game @kategarraway," Alex wrote.

"Just taking a moment now to digest and reflect. Thank you for all the support! I'm so grateful on so many levels."

