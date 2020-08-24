Channel 4's The Bridge is set to be our new obsession - and is narrated by Hollywood A-lister! Would you keep or share the jackpot?

Channel 4 has announced a brand new reality show that we already know we are going to be obsessed with - and it will be narrated by none other than James McAvoy!

The Bridge will see 12 strangers team up at a lake in the British countryside to face an epic challenge which could win them £100k. The official synopsis reads: "The prize pot lies out of reach on an island 250 metres away from where the contributors are based. To reach it, they must work together to build a bridge in 20 days.

James will narrate the new reality show on Channel 4

"If the group successfully work as a team and reach the cash before the deadline, overcoming a series of surprise twists in the process, each of them will get a vote for who they think is the most deserving of the life-changing prize. The winner is then left with the trickiest decision of all – will they keep all the money or share it?" Sounds intriguing, right?

Speaking about the new series, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, Steve Handley said: "Filmed in the backdrop of the wide-open spaces of the glorious UK countryside that many of us have been dreaming of in recent months this entertaining and utterly engaging new reality series is bound to start many conversations about just how far we would each go to secure £100k."

The winner of the show will have the option of splitting the £100k prize or keeping it

Creative Director for Workerbee, Michelle Chappell, added: “Making The Bridge during a global pandemic has been an incredible achievement, but nowhere near as mind-boggling as building a bridge to win £100k! We’re looking forward to bringing Channel 4 viewers a treat for the senses in this distinctive new series."

