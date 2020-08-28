ITV has announced plans to mark Black History Month with a series of new programmes from comedy to factual. In addition to seeing some of our favourite faces on the screens, the channel explains that the show will "celebrate the contribution of black people to television, comedy, history and our wider culture in new programmes and the work of black artists will feature as the channel’s on air branding in a series of idents that will appear throughout the month". Here's five shows coming up in October to look forward to…

Alison Hammond is fronting her own documentary Back to School

Alison Hammond: Back to School

Everyone's favourite TV star Alison Hammond is back for a very special school trip in Alison Hammond: Back to School. The This Morning presenter will be travelling the country to key historical sites, from Hadrian's Wall to Hampton Court, studying the history we're all taught at school, but from a different perspective.

The synopsis reads: "Revelatory and personal, the journey will uncover black figures throughout the ages who have been overlooked from the pages of British history and school textbooks. Alison will be given an insight into the significance of black people in Britain’s history by experts who open her eyes to a new perspective on our country's past and will explore our current teaching of history in schools."

Sorry I Didn't Know

Sorry I Didn't Know is a new panel show coming to ITV. The programme aims to tease and test the players and audiences level of knowledge of untold stories and unsung heroes. "Jimmy Akingbola, star of hit ITV sitcom Kate and Koji, and populated by raucous teams, Sorry, I Didn't Know is a riotous showcase of some of the hottest comedians from diverse backgrounds that we rarely see on such shows, as they embrace the gaping lack of knowledge we all have when it comes to Black history." We can't wait for this!

Kate and Koji star Jimmy Akingbola is presenting new comedy panel show on black history

Black Comedy Legends

Another programme to look forward takes a look back on some of the greatest and at times forgotten black comedy legends of our time. By searching through nostalgic archive footage and interviews, audiences will find out about the greatest black comics from the first breakout black comic, Charlie Williams, to hugely talented stars of today like Michaela Coel.

Black Comedy Legends will celebrate the work of stars like Michaela Coel

The one-off hour long programme will draw our focus from their work to the present day to offer an insight into the legacy of decades of comedy talent that has touched the new generation of black comedians shaping the landscape of comedy today.

Charlene and Friends

ITV News and Loose Women presenter Charlene White fronts this new studio show that will air on both ITV and CITV. The programme, which has been created for a younger audience, sets out to engage young viewers in a vibrant focus on racism through films, honest discussions, animations and music from young, upcoming talent.

The synopsis reads: "Short animated stories of children’s real-life experiences of racism, interesting facts and top experts all feature to address questions from children across the UK and break down the science behind our diverse human race."

Charlene is fronting new show Charlene and Friends

Unsaid Stories

Unsaid Stories aired throughout this month, but if you missed the drama series the first time, the show is available for catch up on the ITV Hub. Unsaid Stories is a series of short films, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, which feature powerful and impactful stories illustrating the importance of black perspectives.

The cast includes I May You Destroy star Paapa Essiedu, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and star of Top Boy and Marcella, Nicholas Pinnock. All Black History Month content will be available on ITV Hub, along with updated programmes including David Harewood's film In the Shadow of Mary Seacole and Martin Luther King by Trevor McDonald.

