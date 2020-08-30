Who is National Trust Unlocked presenter George Clarke married to? The architect is fronting a new Channel 4 show discovering the National Trust

If you're a fan of George Clarke then you're in luck! The presenter and architect has begun fronting his brand new show, George Clarke's National Trust Unlocked on Channel Four, as he explores all that the great outdoors has to offer and we can't wait to see all the incredible sights he discovers.

George Clarke is fronting new show National Trust Unlocked

The show follows George and members of the public as they transform ordinary spaces and object into extraordinary places to live. Throughout its previous series', viewers have seen George and the team transform an American trailer and old boats into fantastic new creations.

Although he's a regular face on TV, George prefers to keep out of the spotlight when it comes to his spotlight. The TV presenter and architect has three children and has been married twice – here's all you need to know about his family…

The presenter is exploring many beautiful sights for the new show

George Clarke's first wife and children

George, 46, was married his ex-wife Catriona for a number of years before they called it quits in 2013. The marriage was reported to have broken down after their busy work schedules.

In a statement released at the time, George explained: "We have been married quite a long time and decided to part. We have separate custody of the kids and are going through an amicable separation and divorce." While the couple were married, they welcomed three children together: Georgie, Emilio and Iona. Occasionally, George shares pictures of his children on Instagram.

The presenter has three children

George Clarke's second wife

George married his next wife, Katie, in September 2018 in a romantic ceremony in Ibiza. Katie works as a marketing and communications consultant in the luxury fashion industry. The happy couple live with George's children in their West London home.

George often posts pictures of his children on social media

George Clarke career

After leaving school at 16, George began working for architects which sparked his interest in working in the field. He then went onto study further and gain qualifications in building and construction and eventually a degree in architecture.

George went on to launch his own company before he landed TV work on Channel 5's Build A New Life in the Country. He then went on to front a number of other shows including The Restoration Man, The Home Show and more, before starting George Clarke's Amazing Spaces in 2012.

