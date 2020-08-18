David Tennant has announced some exciting news - his podcast with Stacey Abrams is now out! Announcing the exciting news that the politician would be appearing on the show on his podcast's Instagram account, David shared a video of a Dalek alongside Donald Trump, and can be heard saying: "A Dalek, and the 45th President of the United States. Which one do you think poses a greater threat to the future of humanity?

READ: David Tennant makes surprising confession about his son

"Well my guest on the podcast this week can probably tell us, because she has a unique knowledge of both. David Tennant does a podcast with Stacey Abrams. She's very wise, so do yourself a favour." Stacey was equally delighted to be on the show, and told him that her three sisters were overwhelmed with the news, since all four of them were huge Doctor Who fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David announces his new podcast guest

She joked: "I've been told to tell you you're amazing, awesome and wonderful. We're this close to stalking you but we live too far away for it to be effective."

Stacey Abrams was David's latest podcast guest

Listeners were equally delighted with the latest instalment of his show, which has previously welcomed guest stars including Olivia Colman, James Corden and Ian McKellen. One person wrote: "Dalek vs Trump. Only DT could make a joke like that in a perfect way." Another commented: "Can’t wait! This is going to be amazing. She’s incredible and I can’t wait to see how she keeps going in her political career."

READ: David Tennant's wife Georgia stuns fans with naked photo of Doctor Who star!

The dad-of-five is having a seriously busy time at the moment, as he is running his podcast while set to star in ITV's Dev, as well as raising Ty, 18, Olive, nine, Wilf, seven, Doris, five, and Birdie, 11 months, with his wife, Georgia.

Speaking about David playing the role of Dennis in Des, ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill said: "David Tennant is going to be brilliant as Dennis Nilsen and with Daniel Mays as Jay and Jason Watkins as Brian, this has an incredible cast to bring this story to screen and we are delighted to be making this with New Pictures for ITV."