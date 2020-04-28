Dan Walker was in Louise Minchin's bad books on Tuesday! The BBC Breakfast star made the mistake of texting his colleague at 3.30am – ten minutes before her already excruciatingly early alarm was set to go off. Dan, 43, shared a screenshot of their text exchange on Twitter, along with a selfie showing Louise smiling for the camera while Dan apologetically holds up his hands in the background. Their messages began with Dan asking Louise if she had received any briefs for that morning's show, to which she responded with a devil emoji, telling her co-host: "I don't wake up until 3:40!!" Her co-star was quick to issue an apology, replying: "I imagine it's too late to say 'sorry'. Sorry. See you later."

Captioning his Twitter post, Dan wrote: "I have apologised to Louise for waking her up with a text at 3.30 this morning. I owe her some sort of cake. She was – understandably – not best pleased!" Fans were quick to offer up advice, with one telling the presenter: "Never disturb a lady's beauty sleep Dan!" while a second added: "That 10 minutes is everything!" A third noted: "3.30, Jesus! What time do you lot have to go to bed?!" A number joked about the use of the word 'briefs'; "Not just 3.30 message but asking about her briefs?!" one wrote. "I'm not surprised she was grumpy!"

Dan, 43, has worked alongside Louise, 51, ever since 2016, when he replaced Bill Turnbull as presenter. The pair now co-host the show together three days a week. Louise, meanwhile, has been a regular anchor since 2006. Dan has been married to wife Sarah since 2001, and together they share three children together. In a previous interview with the Mirror, he admitted Sarah feared him "turning into a zombie" from his early mornings starts. "She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he shared. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

But, in fact, Dan's early hours have allowed him to spend more quality time with his family. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he shared. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."