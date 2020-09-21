The sad story behind A Touch of Frost star David Jason's first love The crime drama is back on screens!

David Jason has been a staple on our screens for many years now thanks to his iconic roles as Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses, Granville in Open All Hours and as DI William "Jack" Frost in detective drama, A Touch of Frost.

If you're a fan of the crime show, which ran for eighteen years, then you'll be pleased to know that ITV are re-airing old episodes to enjoy all over again.

But away from his impressive career as stage and screen actor, David went through hardship in his personal life when his partner sadly passed away. Find out about her sad death below...

David appeared in A Touch of Frost for 18 years

Who was David Jason's partner and how did she die?

David was with his partner, Myfanwy Talog for over eighteen years before her passing. The couple began a relationship in 1977 and remained together while he nursed her through her battle with breast cancer.

Sadly, Myfanwy succumbed to the illness and passed away in 1995. The loss of his partner inspired David to set up his own charity in her honour, The David Jason Trust for terminally ill children.

David with his partner Myfanwy

In his autobiography, David described how Myfanwy was the "love of his life" and how he was "numb with grief" after her passing. The actor also opened up about the moment his partner received the diagnosis.

"You can imagine: tears. It was terrible. She had a specialist who said she should have an operation to remove her breast because radiotherapy wasn't going to shrink the cancer on its own. That was so hard for her to take. Neither of us had known anything like this in our lives before. It was a whole new reality to get used to. It was a very stressful time, a terrible, difficult emotional time."

Myfanwy sadly died from cancer in 1995

Like David, Myfanwy was in the acting business. She was known for appearing in many Welsh shows including the comedy Ryan and Ronnie. She also appeared in other well-known programmes such as Yes, Minister, Waiting for God and Crossroads.

Did David Jason remarry?

A few years after the death of Myfanwy, David began a relationship with his now wife Gill Hinchcliffe. In 2001, the couple welcomed their first child together and in 2005 they tied the knot. The couple remain together to this day and live at their family home in Buckinghamshire.

David with his wife Gill

David Jason: A Touch of Frost

David played to lead role of empathetic and often sensitive Jack in A Touch of Frost for the show's entirety. The drama ran from 1992 until 2010 over the course of 15 series and 42 episodes. Thanks to its gripping plot, as well as its notable cast, the show has gone on to become one of the country's best-loved crime and detective shows.

