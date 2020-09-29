Meet the cast of Life, the Doctor Foster spin-off everyone's talking about The BBC drama has everyone talking

The internet cannot stop talking about Life, the six-part series that follows the life of Pilates teacher Anna, who now goes by the name of Belle and was the neighbour of Suranne Jones' character Gemma in the 2015 drama series Doctor Foster.

But who makes up the BBC show's cast? We investigated…

Victoria Hamilton as Belle

Of course, the actress has reprised her role as Gemma Foster's neighbour Anna after she decided to leave her hometown and star her life again, now going by the name Belle.

Adrian Lester as David

David is known for his faithful, Christian ways. However, despite being married to his childhood sweetheart Kelly, David fins himself tempted by a woman named Saira during a solo holiday.

Saira Choudhry as Saira

We can't wait to see things heat up between Saira and married Christian David when they meet while holidaying at the same place!

Alison Steadman as Gail

According to the Radio Times, Gail is about to celebrate her 70th birthday “when a chance encounter throws her whole life into question”.

Gail is married to Henry, played by Peter Davison, and they have two grown-up children not-to-mention a young grandson.

Peter Davison as Henry

Henry has been married to Gail for years, and we can't wait to learn more about their decade-long romance.

Melissa Johns as Hannah

Hannah is heavily-pregnant with a baby that was the result of a one-night stand, however has since started a relationship with someone called Liam.

Joshua James as Liam

Liam may know that Hannah's baby is not his biologically, but that doesn't mean he can't wait to be a dad. He's just doesn't want Andy – the child's father – to be involved…

Susannah Fielding as Ruth

Ruth is Belle's sister and has a daughter called Maya, whose relationship is strained due to Ruth's mental health issues.

Erin Kellyman as Maya

Maya is the 15-year-old daughter of Ruth, and feels misunderstood as she struggled to get on with both her mum and aunt Belle.

