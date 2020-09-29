Strictly star Neil Jones and three other pros won't have partners this year There are 12 contestants instead of the usual 15 this year

Four Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers won't be having celebrity partners this year, producer Sarah Jones has confirmed.

Speaking to media outlets ahead of the new series, Sarah explained: "We have four professional dancers who won’t be partnering celebrities this year. They are Nadia Bychkova, Neil Jones, Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu.

"So we have two males and two females, and they will be forming some CCC’s together, so that they are able to dance to the guest music acts."

Fans were surprised to hear that Neil didn't have a partner, particularly when he and Alex Scott were so successful in the previous series. This would also mean that Gorka Marquez, who wasn't given a partner in 2019, will be in the competition once again.

Neil won't have a dance partner this year

Neil will no doubt be cheered up by his new girlfriend, Luisa Eusse, who he went public with back in August. Sharing a series of stunning photos taken by photographer James Hall on her Instagram page, Luisa recently paid a touching tribute to her "husband".

Captioning the haunting snaps in Spanish, Luisa wrote: "How crazy, but how nice to have found us, my love, both vibrating in the same tunes, so strong and so pure, that Cupid stopped when he saw us go by.

Neil revealed that he was in a new relationship in August, when he took part in a Q&A with Strictly fans. When asked by one Instagram follower: "Are you still single?" the Strictly star replied: "Nope." Neil and Katya were married in 2013 and announced their separation six years later, in August 2019.

