Michaela Strachan is set to make a sensational return to Autumnwatch 2020 after missing out on Springwatch due to lockdown restrictions.

The 54-year-old presenter will join Chris Packham and the rest of the team for a two-week run, which is expected to hit television screens at the end of October.

According to the Express, Michaela - who is from Cape Town, South Africa, where she lives with her husband and son - will be based at Tentsmuir Forest in Fife, Scotland, while other presenters will be located at various places across the UK.

Chris, 59, recently admitted that his colleague was "heartbroken" after she was unable to film for the BBC show back in May. He told The Mirror: "We have very different approaches and a combination of those is why we're still working together over 28 years.

"My attitude has always been a bit cavalier. I'm always five minutes late - I don't read the script on time, or the notes."

Meanwhile, Michaela has had a difficult few years after bravely facing breast cancer. The TV star had a double mastectomy at the beginning of 2014 after receiving the diagnosis.

Speaking to You magazine at the time, Michaela spoke of her emotion at being advised to have the operation. "The tears started to roll as my doctor tried to tell me what would happen next," she said. "But I only took in every fifth word or so. The one word that registered was 'cancer'."

Michaela pictured with the Autumnwatch team

The mother-of-three, who also had reconstructive surgery, is now cancer and drug free. In 2019, she spoke to iN10 about her journey and how she even came off medication early.

"I've had the six-monthly check-ups and the risk of something coming back is so low," she said. "Everyone can be unlucky and get a second bout of cancer that’s not connected, but the chance of my particular cancer coming back is very slim."

