Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee are two of our favourite members of the Channel 4 show's cast - but not everyone watching the programme was aware that the two are best pals!

Lee was left in hysterics on Twitter when their relationship was praised by a somewhat confused fan, who wrote: "Why haven't Lee and his mum got their own programme yet? #Gogglebox."

Replying to the mistake, with the Twitter user clearly thinking poor Jenny was Lee's mum, Lee wrote: "OMG," with a series of laughing crying emojis.

Fans were quick to reassure Jenny she had nothing to worry about, with one writing: "Lordy Lordy Jenny take no notice you don’t look old enough, can’t be a regular goggleboxer," while another added: "How rude how very dare you... they are best friends."

Lee had a giggle at the mishap on Twitter

A third person wrote: "This made me smile today, think Jenny and Lee will milk this. This is what we need among all this virus moments like this that will make us smile and remember that not everyone knows everything."

Jenny and Lee hail from Hull, and have been favourites on the show since the beginning. While Lee's job is not known, they met when Jenny was a landlady of a pub in Paull and Lee was a regular customer.

The pair love to poke fun at one another, and Lee recently shared a photo of Jenny cheerfully grinning with two thumbs up in front of some curtains, wearing a blouse with a very similar print, writing: "You was right Jenny did wear the curtains #Gogglebox where’s wally." Fans were quick to join in on the fun, with one writing: "Do you do cushion covers too Jenny? Also I have been thinking of a toilet seat cover for the winter if you have any offcuts."

