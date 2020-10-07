Harry Rich and his brother, David, are fondly known as the Rich Brothers on Garden Rescue thanks to their cheeky-chappy nature and their horticulture expertise. But it seems that Harry has more than just gardening skills up his sleeve - the presenter is a keen artist.

The father-of-one, who has appeared on the BBC show alongside his brother and former Ground Force star Charlie Dimmock since 2016, has occasionally posted some snaps of his painting on Instagram, wowing his followers in the process.

Harry is a keen artist

Taking to social media, many fans have commented on Harry's posts, complimenting him on his skills. One person wrote underneath his painting 'Daffodil II' stating: "Absolutely love this!," while another wrote: "It looks amazing against that stunning stone backdrop." A third simply gushed: "Gorgeous!"

The presenter gets high praise from his followers

It seems Harry has been keeping busy with his paintings while taking a break from filming the BBC show due to coronavirus restrictions, and the presenter has a number of his art works available to purchase on his website.

By the looks of his posts on Instagram, the budding artist paints at his home in Brecon Beacon where he lives with his wife, Sue, and their daughter Indigo. The Garden Rescue star occasionally shows off pictures of his gorgeous family, too, including this sweet snap of him with his daughter.

Harry with his brother and Garden Rescue co-star David

In the image, posted back in April, the father-of-one can be seen lying down on the sofa as his baby daughter sits on top of him. The Garden Rescue star captioned the picture: "Saturday morning Indigo."

Last year, Harry told the Times what he loves most about his rural landscape at home. "It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it’s got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

