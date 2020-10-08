The real reason Dawn French will never do Strictly Come Dancing Jennifer Saunders also weighed in

Dawn French has given her reasons for why she has always turned down Strictly Come Dancing in the past. Speaking on her new podcast French & Saunders: Titting About, alongside her friend and longtime co-star Jennifer Saunders, Dawn explained she didn't feel she'd be taken seriously.

The 62-year-old Vicar of Dibley star said: "If I did it, I'd want to properly dance. I'd want to be taken seriously and you can't. At this age, you're not taken seriously. Also, if you're from comedy they want to shoot you out of a cannonball like Ann Widdecombe. And I don't want that."

Dawn added: "I want the nicest dresses, the most elegant other dancer and to take it seriously, and nobody would want that."

Jennifer echoed her friend's feelings, saying it would "make her cringe" to star on the BBC dance contest. "I can't dance. I've got no rhythm," she said. "I'd do it if it wasn't for the background films... Please don't make me do your silly films and your stupid jokes and skip off with a dancer hand-in-hand. I like watching it. I'm not saying I don't like watching it. But I have to say, being on it would make me cringe."

Jennifer concluded: "We're up for making people laugh. We're not up to be laughed at, that's the big difference."

The new series of Strictly launches this month, although there will be a few changes given the coronavirus pandemic. Bruno Tonioli will only be judging on the Sunday night episodes, virtually, as he is currently based in the US. The contestants will also not travel to Blackpool for the beloved milestone episode that happens halfway through the competition.

This year's line up comprises TV star HRVY, EastEnders favourite Maisie Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, NFL sportsman Jason Bell, The Wanted's Max George, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, and former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

