Strictly Come Dancing has so far managed to survive the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that celebrity contestant HRVY recently tested positive. But the live tour hasn't been so lucky.

The dance spectacular, which sees celebrities and their pro partners perform for audiences in arenas across the country, has had to be pushed back a year.

A statement released to HELLO! has confirmed that the 2021 Strictly Arena tour is being delayed by one year to 2022 because of COVID-19 – but there is some good news for fans. From next week, the public will be able to book their tickets for the 2022 live showcase at strictlycomedancinglive.com.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman admits she is never told the Strictly line-up

And that's not all. If fans want to see their favourite Strictly dancers before then, there are two other tours planned for next year.

Following the huge success of the 2019 tour, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals will return with another amazing line-up. The month-long tour will see the likes of Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones and Gorka Marquez take to the stage from 7 May, when the show opens in Brighton, until 4 June.

The 2021 Strictly Arena tour has been delayed by a year

2021 will also see a brand new touring show from Strictly! Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance features pro dancers Janette Manrara, Dianne, Amy Dowden and Neil, together with two special guest stars set to be announced soon.

The tour will open in June next year, with tickets going on sale on Friday 23 October.

Meanwhile, the new series of Strictly is set to return on Saturday 24th October, preceded by a launch show on 17th October.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli

Executive producer Sarah Jones recently revealed that any contestants who test positive for COVID-19 would be instantly removed from the line-up. "Unfortunately if you receive a positive test, that means you wouldn’t be able to continue in the competition," she stated.

"Obviously with government guidelines, if you receive a positive test you have to isolate for two weeks and that would, unfortunately, rule them out of the show."

Contestant HRVY is now in isolation, and should he recover in time, will have just under two weeks to prepare for the first episode of the 2020 contest.

