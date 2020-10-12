Who is Adult Material's Hayley Squires? All you need to know Are you enjoying the new Channel 4 drama?

Hayley Squires is currently starring in Adult Materials, a new Channel 4 show that looks at the adult entertainment industry - but how much do you know about the talented star? Get the details here...

MORE: Viewers aren't happy with Channel 4's Adult Material

What has Hayley Squires starred in?

Hayley, 32, is perhaps best known for playing Katie in the heartbreaking Ken Loach film, I, Daniel Blake. The film looks at the reality of poverty and the benefits system in Britain, and saw Hayley nominated for a BAFTA and British Independent Film Award for her amazing performance. She has since starred in Away, Happy New Year and In Fabric. She has also enjoyed several TV roles before Adult Material, including The Miniaturist and Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams.

Are you enjoying Adult Material?

Is Hayley Squires married?

Hayley has kept her relationships out of the spotlight, and has yet to mention whether she is currently dating anyone. She has also kept any romances off her Instagram account, where she regularly shares snaps of her day-to-day life.

Hayley plays Jolene in the new series

Hayley opened up about a relationship that had recently ended in an interview with The Observer back in 2017, explaining it was the reason behind her getting her first tattoo. She said: "I'd been romantically involved with somebody for a little while, and it had driven me a bit nuts. Then he was out of my life, and it was coming up to my birthday." She eventually decided to have a Shakespeare quote, 'And though she be but little, she is fierce,' tattooed on her arm.

Who does Hayley Squires play in Adult Material?

Hayley plays Jolene, a single mum who works in the adult entertainment industry. She posted a snap about the role, explaining: "It’s about work and survival and motherhood and life and love. I got to make it with the BEST cast and crew. We put everything into it that we had. If you’re kind enough to watch it, I hope it gives you something."

The star has also appeared in The Miniaturist

She added to Glamour magazine: "With Jolene as far as I'm concerned, she's a feminist. She fights very hard for and very hard for what she has. She works to better herself within her means. She confronts these men as well as the women.

MORE: The Singapore Grip star David Morrissey reveals one detail he loves about his character

MORE: Where are the cast of Inspector Morse now?

MORE: Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui celebrates wedding anniversary with unseen snap

"She goes after the women; she goes after herself in the end as well. She’s complex, she’s multilayered, you are never spoon-fed whether what she is doing is right or wrong.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.