A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies shares peek at new series with gorgeous photos The presenter is helping couples find their dream home in Costa del Sol

The new series of A Place in the Sun is back this week and sees presenter Danni Menzies head to Costa del Sol to help couples find their dream holiday home.

Ahead of the show, Danni has been giving fans a sneak peek into what to expect – and it certainly looks like a dreamy location. Who could say no to a house here?

MORE: Jasmine Harman posts adorable back-to-school photo of her children

One of the places the TV star was based in was Marbella, and over the weekend, Danni trekked to the summit of La Concha mountain. She shared photos and videos of her gruelling five-hour hike, but was well rewarded at the top by the stunning views.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Danni Menzies makes us jealous with stunning Marbella views

"Serious scenes," Danni wrote. "Annoyingly my phone died on the way back so I'm not sure how far the total was, 10k (ish) I reckon, 5 hours. Wouldn't recommend on a hangover but loved it once we got going. Tough one, but look at this finish."

MORE: Jasmine Harman reveals secret to 20lbs weight loss

MORE: Laura Hamilton shares top tips on how to decorate children's bedrooms

The blonde beauty also headed to the town of Cómpeta for the TV show, sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps from the set. Posing in a flirty green floral frock, she told fans on Friday: "Ding ding! That's a wrap here in #cómpeta This is gonna be a goodie. The NEW @aplaceinthesunofficial series is on at 3pm all of next week on @channel4 have a fabulous weekend all."

Danni has been filming in the Spanish town of Cómpeta

Against a backdrop of the pretty town, Danni captioned another picture: "Five fab houses on this week's show! Excited to find out what my house hunters have decided. Time to get this kit off and a drink in hand."

She also gave a shout out to her crew member, writing: "In case you were wondering, the orange thing is camera man extraordinaire @jonasabbott keeping it low key with his work clothes today."

Another beautiful Costa del Sol view

The presenter also posed up a storm next to her little car, which will presumably feature on the show as Danni drives around the area showing couples their dream homes.

"Dressed to match my car this week," she quipped. "Let's hope she makes it. Not really built for these roads but hey she's cute!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.