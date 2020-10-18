Fiona Bruce is unrecognisable in stunning throwback snaps The broadcaster is known for her work on many different shows

Whether it's Question Time, Antiques Roadshow or the BBC News at Ten, Fiona Bruce has been a familiar face on our TV screens for many years now.

The broadcaster first appeared as a newsreader back in the early nineties on BBC Breakfast, and she looks incredible in throwback snaps from her early career.

The first picture shows Fiona in 2000 earlier on in her career, just one year after she was appointed as secondary news reader for the BBC Six O'Clock News.

Fiona in her early career

The second shows Fiona later on in her career, alongside fellow broadcaster David Dimbleby, from whom she would take over as Question Time's presenter in 2019.

The newsreader went on to replace David Dimbleby on Question Time

As well as career as a newsreader, Fiona is known for presenting on shows such as Crimewatch, Hive Minds and the Antiques Roadshow. As well as her busy working schedule, the TV presenter is happily married to her husband Nigel Sharrocks. Fiona tied the knot with her husband in 1994.

The pair share two children, 22-year-old Sam and Mia Rose, 19. The presenter keeps her personal life private, but back in 2017, she did reveal that she still employs a nanny to help take care of her children.

Fiona with her husband Nigel

"I know it must sound absurd but we have a nanny," the 56-year-old BBC newsreader told the Mail at the time. "Clare has been with us for 19 years. Obviously we don't need a nanny any more, but she's part of our family."

In an interview with the Telegraph in 2015, Fiona admitted that Antiques Roadshow meant leaving Sam and Mia Rose with their dad while she worked, explaining: "Antiques Roadshow was the first job I had taken since my children were born that took me away from them consistently over a period of time. That was a big adjustment for all of us."

