Fans have mixed reviews on The Singapore Grip's final episode The ITV drama came to a conclusion on Sunday night

ITV drama The Singapore Grip came to a conclusion on Sunday evening and many sat down to see how the story wrapped up – but it seems that the sixth episode in the series sparked a mixed reaction from viewers. Warning, this article may contain spoilers...

MORE: Where is ITV drama The Singapore Grip filmed?

The show, which stars Luke Treadaway and David Morrissey, took a different turn to what fans were expecting, with the episode showing Matthew Webb taken a prisoner of war and parting with his lover Vera.

It was the dramatic ending which sparked a reaction from fans, who took to social media to give their verdict.

The Singapore Grip came to an end on Sunday evening

One person wrote: "#SingaporeGrip Promising start, lacklustre conclusion. Very few characters you cared about. Exceptions were Major Archer and Vera who brought luminosity to the role. Wonder whether it was true to the book?"

A second person echoed this, tweeting: "#thesingaporegrip dreadful, un-gripping, poorly produced, wooden waste of 6 hours @itv @itvdrama1 @mammothscreen #singaporegrip no tension, no drama, no worthy characters - only the Major was likeable, straight out of a Carry On film!"

MORE: Where is ITV drama The Singapore Grip filmed?

MORE: ITV's The Singapore Grip: what does the phrase mean?

Meanwhile, a third person commented: "Well, I did enjoy the last two episodes of the #singaporegrip but mainly it was terribly frustrating. Especially knowing what was going to happen and seeing how inept the Brits were. Everyone was so arrogant that they just couldn't believe they would lose..."

The show sparked a mixed reaction from fans

However, others were more complimentary of the series finale. "Actually enjoyed The Singapore Grip although more could still have been done for representation. A beautiful nuanced performance by Elizabeth Tan as Vera. Hope @itv will make a series or spinoff focusing more on the East Asian / South East Asian perspectives #thesingaporegrip," wrote a viewer.

Another person tweeted: "The Singapore Grip was really great. The Vera character was mesmerising and very well acted. Hoping for a series 2 of #thesingaporegrip."

Despite some wanting a second series, it's looking unlikely. An ITV spokesperson said: "It's a stand-alone series. It's an adaptation of J G Farrell's novel, which was part of a trilogy, The Singapore Grip novel was the final book in said trilogy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.