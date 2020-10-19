Gogglebox's Giles and Mary finally reveal why they call each other 'nutty' Are Giles and Mary your favourite Gogglebox stars?

We adore watching Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary on the show every Friday night, and according to Mary, the series was very helpful for their marriage!

Chatting to The Daily Star, she revealed that being cast in the show gave them time to spend together, when previously they were "ships that pass in the night". She explained: "I got up early, he went to bed late and we rarely even ate together. Sitting down and watching television reminded us how much we enjoyed the same jokes."

Mary also revealed the reason why the two of them call one another 'nutty', explaining: "We call each other 'nutty' because we both consider the other to be a bit mad. Certainly Giles has multiple personality disorder so he’s all sorts of people and one of them is a bit of a genius. The truth is we’re both neurotic."

Chatting about lockdown, she continued: "Lockdown wasn’t a great hardship for us; more like an open prison with comfortable beds, but I know a few couples who have split up because they have decided they can’t stand one another."

The pair opened up about their fame from the show back in 2018, with Giles telling The Guardian: "Fame hasn’t changed us. We fly under the radar. That changed a little bit when French and Saunders spoofed us, which was recognition that we’d seeped into the national consciousness."

He continued: "Mary gets recognised more than me because I wear a red bobble hat a lot of the time. If I’m not feeling cheerful, she kicks me in the shins and tells me to smile for a selfie. There are lots of pictures of me out there, grinning like a baboon in a bobble hat. But it’s not like being a member of the Beatles pop group. We don’t get mobbed."

