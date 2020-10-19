Simon Pegg has announced the heartbreaking news that his friend and colleague, Miles Ketley, has died unexpectedly aged 52. Miles worked as the CEO of Simon and Nick Frost's production company, Stolen Picture, which is due to release its first major TV project on Amazon Prime – Truth Seekers.

MORE: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have done the coronavirus version of Shaun of the Dead and it is brilliant

Simon took to Twitter to announce the news, writing: "We are beyond heartbroken at the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Miles Ketley. He was the captain of our ship and the head of our family at Stolen Picture. We will miss him with all our hearts."

Simon posted the news on his Twitter

The Shaun of the Dead actor continued: "We send boundless love and sympathy to his family and friends and ask that everyone's privacy be respected at this time."

Many of Simon's followers replied underneath the tweet sharing their sadness for the executive's death, with one person writing: "There is no words that can compare to yours. Respect and my prayers to you and his family. May you all find peace in this hard time."

A second person wrote: "Oh my goodness, I had no idea about this - what a shame, Miles really was a great guy. I'm so sorry for your loss."

Miles worked as the CEO for Nick and Simon's production company Stolen Picture

Meanwhile, a third user who knews Miles tweeted: "Absolutely heart breaking. Miles was one of the brightest, most brilliant people I was lucky to meet and know in the business. Was shocked when I heard. Thoughts and love with his family and friends."

Sony Pictures Television, who backed the start-up production company Stolen Picture, released a statement about Miles' death to Variety.

It read: "This is devastatingly sad news and we send our condolences and support to Miles' family and friends at this time. Miles was achieving great things at Stolen Picture, and everyone there and across the wider SPT family will miss him greatly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.