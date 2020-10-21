GBBO star Linda Rayfield’s farewell letter will melt your heart The note was shared on Twitter

Linda Rayfield from Bexhill was the latest GBBO contestant to face elimination, but the talented cook made sure to dedicate a sweet letter to her fans before going.

Speaking about her time on the show, Linda described it as being "one of the best experiences of my life".

The baker also revealed that she felt "so vaulted throughout this experience" and thanked everyone involved with the popular show for "looking after me so well".

In her letter, which was posted on Twitter, Linda wrote in full: "Hello everyone, where does one start, Rowan would say. I love him so much!

“SCREAM!”

Here’s a letter from lovely Linda to all you Bake Off fans. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/xyTBKwbp8q — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 20, 2020

Linda wrote the sweetest letter

"It’s always great meeting new people and being part of the GBBO family this year has to be one of the best experiences of my life. I’m in awe at Love [Productions] managing to make the programme under the circumstances and wanted to say a ‘big thank you!’ for looking after me so well."

She continued: “I’ve felt so valued throughout this experience and have met some lovely people. Everything I’ve read about the show has been amazing and I’m so proud to have been part of GBBO 2020. Thank you Everyone for your lovely comments. I’m really excited to see who wins! Scream!”

Paul Hollywood was not impressed with Linda's final performance in the kitchen

The 61-year-old was on the show for five weeks, and impressively claimed the top spot in two technical challenges.

But it was a tricky eclair recipe that caught Linda out, and she found herself having to complete the process three times in a row in order to get her pastry to rise, meaning that she did not have enough time to top the tasty treats.

Prue Leith told her: "Those weren’t finished," With Paul Hollywood adding: "There's no rise in that."

